Domingo é dia de Globo de Ouro. Veja os indicados

Jimmy Fallon é apresentador do Globo de Ouro

O canal pago TNT definiu o horário da transmissão da cerimônia do Globo de Ouro 2017 no Brasil, que acontecerá neste domigo (8) às 22h, direto de Los Angeles. Também haverá transmissão pelo aplicativo TNT Go e reprise no dia 9 de janeiro, às 16h.

Na parte de cinema, La La Land - Cantando Estações e Animais Noturnos são os destaques na parte dramática, enquanto Deadpool é destaque em Comédias ou Musicais com indicações à Melhor Filme e Melhor Ator para Ryan Reynolds. Já em televisão temos Game of Thrones, Westworld e Stranger Things disputando na parte dramática.

A apresentação fica por conta do comediante Jimmy Fallon, mas a transmissão brasileira contará com comentários deDomingas Person e do crítico de cinema Rubens Ewald Filho. Você pode conferir a lista completa de indicados aqui.

Além de Ben Affleck e DiCaprio, fazem parte dos apresentadores Kristen Bell, Annette Bening, Pierce Brosnan, Naomi Campbell, Jessica Chastain, Gal Gadot, Hugh Grant, John Hamm, Chris Hemsworth, Felicity Jones, John Legend, Ryan Reynolds, Sting, Emma Stone, Carrie Underwood, Vince Vaughn, Carl Weathers, Kristen Wiig e Casey Affleck.

Globo de Ouro 2017

Lista de indicados

CINEMA

Melhor filme dramático

“Até o Último Homem”

“A qualquer custo”

“Lion”

“Manchester à Beira-Mar”

“Moonlinght”

Melhor ator em filme dramático

Casey Affleck, “Manchester à Beira-Mar”

Joel Edgerton, “Loving”

Andrew Garfield, “Até o Último Homem”

Viggo Mortensen, “Capitão Fantástico”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Melhor atriz de filme dramático

Amy Adams, “Animais Noturnos”

Jessica Chastain, “Miss Sloane”

Isabelle Hupert, “Elle”

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Melhor diretor

Damian Chazelle, por “La La Land: Cantando Estações”

Tom Ford, por “Animais Noturnos”

Mel Gibson, “Até o Último Homem”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan, por “Manchester à Beira-Mar”

Melhor roteiro

Damien Chazelle, por “La La Land: Cantando Estações”

Tom Ford, por “Animais noturnos”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester à Beira-Mar”

Taylor Sheridan, “A qualquer custo”

Melhor filme de comédia ou musical

“20th Century Women”

“La La Land: Cantando Estações”

“Deadpool”

“Sing Street”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

Melhor atriz em filme de comédia ou musical

Annete Bening, “20th Century Women”

Lilly Collins, “Rules Don’t Apply”

Halee Steinfeld, “The Edge of Seventeen”

Emma Stone, “La La Land: Cantando Estações”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Melhor ator em filme de comédia ou musical

Colin Farrell, “The Lobster”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land: Cantando Estações”

Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Jonah Hill, “War Dogs”

Ryan Reynolds, “Deadpool”

Melhor atriz coadjuvante

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Estrelas Além do Tempo”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester à Beira-Mar”

Melhor ator coadjuvante

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges, “A Qualquer Custo”

Simon Helberg, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Aaron Taylor Johnson, “Animais Noturnos”

Melhor filme estrangeiro

“Divines” (França)

“Elle” (França)

“Neruda” (Chile)





“O apartamento” (Irã)

“Toni Erdmann” (Alemanha)

Melhor animação

“Kubo e as Cordas Mágicas”

“Moana: Um Mar de Aventuras”

“Ma vie de Courgette”

“Sing: Quem Canta Seus Males Espanta”

“Zootopia”

Melhor canção original

“Can’t Stop the Feeling”, de “Trolls”

“City of Stars”, de “La La Land: Cantando Estações”

“Faith”, de “Sing”

“Gold”, de “Gold”

“How Far I’ll Go”, de “Moana”

Melhor trilha sonora

“Moonlight”

“La La Land: Cantando estações”

“A Chegada”

“Lion”

“Hidden Figures”

TELEVISÃO

Melhor série dramática

“The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

“Westworld”

Melhor série de comédia ou musical

“Atlanta”

“Black-ish”

“Mozart in the jungle”

“Transparent”

“Veep”

Melhor minissérie ou telefilme

“American Crime”

“The Dresser”

“The Night Manager”

“The Night Of”

“The People vs. OJ Simpson”

Melhor atriz em série dramática

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things”

Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”

Melhor ator em série dramática

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Reese, “The Americans”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Billy Bob Thornton, “Goliath”

Melhor ator em série de comédia

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Gael Garcia Bernal, “Mozart in the Jungle”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Nick Nolte, “Graves”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Melhor atriz em série de comédia ou musical

Rachel Bloom, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Sarah Jessica Parker, “Divorce”

Gina Rodriguez, “Jane, The Virgin”

Tracy Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Melhor ator em minissérie ou telefilme

Riz Ahmed. por “The Night Of”

Bryan Cranston, por “All the Way”

John Turturro, por “The Night Of”

Tom Hiddleston, por “Night Manager”

Courtney B. Vance, por “People v. OJ Simpson”

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou telefilme

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”

Riley Keough, “Girlfriend Experience”

Sarah Paulson, “People v. OJ Simpson: American crime story”

Charlotte Rampling

Kerry Washington

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou telefilme

Olivia Colman, “The Night Manager”

Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou telefilme

Sterling K. Brown, “People v. OJ Simpson: American crime story”

Hugh Laurie, “The Night Manager”,

John Lithgow, “The Crown”

Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”

John Travolta, “People v. OJ Simpson: American crime story”