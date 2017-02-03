Futebol e basquete

ESPANHOL
Sexta (3)
Deportivo La Coruna x Real Betis (jogo adiado)
Sábado (4)
Malaga x Espanyol
Barcelona x Athletic Bilbao
Atletico Madrid x Leganes
Valencia x Eibar
Domingo (5)
Sevilla x Villarreal
Sporting Gijon x Alaves
Real Sociedad x Osasuna
Celta Vigo x Real Madrid
Segunda (6)
Granada x Las Palmas
ALEMÃO
Sexta (3)
Hamburgo 1x0 Bayer Leverkusen
Sábado (4)
Bayern Munich x Schalke 04
Borussia Moenchengladbach x Freiburg
Cologne x Wolfsburg
Hertha Berlin x Ingolstadt
Hoffenheim x Mainz 05
Borussia Dortmund x RasenBallsport Leipzig
Domingo (5)
Augsburg x Werder Bremen
Eintracht Frankfurt x Darmstadt
INGLÊS
Sábado (4)
Chelsea x Arsenal
Crystal Palace x Sunderland
Everton x AFC Bournemouth
Hull City x Liverpool
Southampton x West Ham United
Watford x Burnley
West Bromwich Albion x Stoke City
Tottenham Hotspur x Middlesbrough
Domingo (5)
Manchester City x Swansea City
Leicester City x Manchester United
ITALIANO
Sábado (4)
Bologna x SSC Napoli
Domingo (5)
Milan x Sampdoria
Atalanta x Cagliari
ChievoVerona x Udinese
Empoli x Torino
Genoa x Sassuolo
Pescara x Lazio
Palermo x Crotone
Juventus x Inter
NBA
Quinta (2)
Utah Jazz 104x88 Milwaukee Bucks
Oklahoma City Thunder 100x128 Chicago Bulls
Golden State Warriors 126x111 Charlotte Hornets
Washington Wizards 116x108 L. A. Lakers
Houston Rockets 108x113 Atlanta Hawks
San Antonio Spurs 102x86 Philadelphia 76ers
L. A. Clippers 120x133 Golden State Warriors
Sexta (3)
Orlando Magic x Toronto Raptors
Brooklyn Nets x Indiana Pacers
Detroit Pistons x Minnesota Timberwolves
Boston Celtics x L. A. Lakers
Houston Rockets x Chicago Bulls
Oklahoma City Thunder x Memphis Grizzlies
Denver Nuggets x Milwaukee Bucks
Portland Trail Blazers x Dallas Mavericks
Sacramento Kings x Phoenix Suns
Sábado (4)
Atlanta Hawks x Orlando Magic
Indiana Pacers x Detroit Pistons
Washington Wizards x New Orleans Pelicans
Miami Heat x Philadelphia 76ers
New York Knicks x Cleveland Cavaliers
Minnesota Timberwolves x Memphis Grizzlies
Phoenix Suns x Milwaukee Bucks
San Antonio Spurs x Denver Nuggets
Utah Jazz x Charlotte Hornets
Sacramento Kings x Golden State Warriors