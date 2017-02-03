Futebol e basquete

  1. Capa
ESPANHOL Sexta (3) Deportivo La Coruna x Real Betis (jogo adiado) Sábado (4) Malaga x Espanyol Barcelona x Athletic Bilbao Atletico Madrid x Leganes Valencia x Eibar Domingo (5) Sevilla x Villarreal Sporting Gijon x Alaves Real Sociedad x Osasuna Celta Vigo x Real Madrid Segunda (6) Granada x Las Palmas ALEMÃO Sexta (3) Hamburgo 1x0 Bayer Leverkusen Sábado (4) Bayern Munich x Schalke 04 Borussia Moenchengladbach x Freiburg Cologne x Wolfsburg Hertha Berlin x Ingolstadt Hoffenheim x Mainz 05 Borussia Dortmund x RasenBallsport Leipzig Domingo (5) Augsburg x Werder Bremen Eintracht Frankfurt x Darmstadt INGLÊS Sábado (4) Chelsea x Arsenal Crystal Palace x Sunderland Everton x AFC Bournemouth Hull City x Liverpool Southampton x West Ham United Watford x Burnley West Bromwich Albion x Stoke City Tottenham Hotspur x Middlesbrough Domingo (5) Manchester City x Swansea City Leicester City x Manchester United ITALIANO Sábado (4) Bologna x SSC Napoli Domingo (5) Milan x Sampdoria Atalanta x Cagliari ChievoVerona x Udinese Empoli x Torino Genoa x Sassuolo Pescara x Lazio Palermo x Crotone Juventus x Inter NBA Quinta (2) Utah Jazz 104x88 Milwaukee Bucks Oklahoma City Thunder 100x128 Chicago Bulls Golden State Warriors 126x111 Charlotte Hornets Washington Wizards 116x108 L. A. Lakers Houston Rockets 108x113 Atlanta Hawks San Antonio Spurs 102x86 Philadelphia 76ers L. A. Clippers 120x133 Golden State Warriors Sexta (3) Orlando Magic x Toronto Raptors Brooklyn Nets x Indiana Pacers Detroit Pistons x Minnesota Timberwolves Boston Celtics x L. A. Lakers Houston Rockets x Chicago Bulls Oklahoma City Thunder x Memphis Grizzlies Denver Nuggets x Milwaukee Bucks Portland Trail Blazers x Dallas Mavericks Sacramento Kings x Phoenix Suns Sábado (4) Atlanta Hawks x Orlando Magic Indiana Pacers x Detroit Pistons Washington Wizards x New Orleans Pelicans Miami Heat x Philadelphia 76ers New York Knicks x Cleveland Cavaliers Minnesota Timberwolves x Memphis Grizzlies Phoenix Suns x Milwaukee Bucks San Antonio Spurs x Denver Nuggets Utah Jazz x Charlotte Hornets Sacramento Kings x Golden State Warriors
