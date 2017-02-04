Futebol e basquete

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA
Sábado (4)
Santo André 1x1 Ituano
São Bento 0x1 Corinthians
Novorizontino 3x2 São Bernardo
CAMPEONATO CARIOCA
Sábado (4)
Boavista 0x1 Madureira
Nova Iguaçu 0x4 Flamengo
Campos 2x2 Tigres
Botafogo 2x1Macaé
ESPANHOL
Sexta (3)
Deportivo La Coruna x Real Betis (jogo adiado)
Sábado (4)
Malaga 0x1 Espanyol
Barcelona 3x0 Athletic Bilbao
Atletico Madrid 2x0 Leganes
Valencia 0x4 Eibar
Domingo (5)
Sevilla x Villarreal
Sporting Gijon x Alaves
Real Sociedad x Osasuna
Celta Vigo x Real Madrid (Jogo adiado)
Segunda (6)
Granada x Las Palmas
ALEMÃO
Sexta (3)
Hamburgo 1x0 Bayer Leverkusen
Sábado (4)
Bayern Munich 1x1 Schalke 04
Borussia Moenchengladbach 3x0 Freiburg
Cologne 1x0 Wolfsburg
Hertha Berlin 1x0 Ingolstadt
Hoffenheim 4x0 Mainz 05
Borussia Dortmund 1x0 RasenBallsport Leipzig
Domingo (5)
Augsburg x Werder Bremen
Eintracht Frankfurt x Darmstadt
INGLÊS
Sábado (4)
Chelsea 3x1 Arsenal
Crystal Palace 0x4 Sunderland
Everton 6x3 AFC Bournemouth
Hull City 2x0 Liverpool
Southampton 1x3 West Ham United
Watford 2x1 Burnley
West Bromwich Albion 1x0 Stoke City
Tottenham Hotspur 1x0 Middlesbrough
Domingo (5)
Manchester City x Swansea City
Leicester City x Manchester United
ITALIANO
Sábado (4)
Bologna 1x7 SSC Napoli
Domingo (5)
Milan x Sampdoria
Atalanta x Cagliari
ChievoVerona x Udinese
Empoli x Torino
Genoa x Sassuolo
Pescara x Lazio
Palermo x Crotone
Juventus x Inter
Terça (7)
Roma x Fiorentina
NBA
Quinta (2)
Utah Jazz 104x88 Milwaukee Bucks
Oklahoma City Thunder 100x128 Chicago Bulls
Golden State Warriors 126x111 Charlotte Hornets
Washington Wizards 116x108 L. A. Lakers
Houston Rockets 108x113 Atlanta Hawks
San Antonio Spurs 102x86 Philadelphia 76ers
L. A. Clippers 120x133 Golden State Warriors
Sexta (3)
Orlando Magic 102x94 Toronto Raptors
Brooklyn Nets 97x106 Indiana Pacers
Detroit Pistons 116x108 Minnesota Timberwolves
Boston Celtics 113x107 L. A. Lakers
Houston Rockets 121x117 Chicago Bulls
Oklahoma City Thunder 114x102 Memphis Grizzlies
Denver Nuggets x Milwaukee Bucks
Portland Trail Blazers x Dallas Mavericks
Sacramento Kings x Phoenix Suns
Sábado (4)
Atlanta Hawks x Orlando Magic
Indiana Pacers x Detroit Pistons
Washington Wizards x New Orleans Pelicans
Miami Heat x Philadelphia 76ers
New York Knicks x Cleveland Cavaliers
Minnesota Timberwolves x Memphis Grizzlies
Phoenix Suns x Milwaukee Bucks
San Antonio Spurs x Denver Nuggets
Utah Jazz x Charlotte Hornets
Sacramento Kings x Golden State Warriors