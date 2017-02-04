Futebol e basquete

  1. Capa
04/02/17
CAMPEONATO PAULISTA Sábado (4) Santo André 1x1 Ituano São Bento 0x1 Corinthians Novorizontino 3x2 São Bernardo CAMPEONATO CARIOCA Sábado (4) Boavista 0x1 Madureira Nova Iguaçu 0x4 Flamengo Campos 2x2 Tigres Botafogo 2x1Macaé ESPANHOL Sexta (3) Deportivo La Coruna x Real Betis (jogo adiado) Sábado (4) Malaga 0x1 Espanyol Barcelona 3x0 Athletic Bilbao Atletico Madrid 2x0 Leganes Valencia 0x4 Eibar Domingo (5) Sevilla x Villarreal Sporting Gijon x Alaves Real Sociedad x Osasuna Celta Vigo x Real Madrid (Jogo adiado) Segunda (6) Granada x Las Palmas ALEMÃO Sexta (3) Hamburgo 1x0 Bayer Leverkusen Sábado (4) Bayern Munich 1x1 Schalke 04 Borussia Moenchengladbach 3x0 Freiburg Cologne 1x0 Wolfsburg Hertha Berlin 1x0 Ingolstadt Hoffenheim 4x0 Mainz 05 Borussia Dortmund 1x0 RasenBallsport Leipzig Domingo (5) Augsburg x Werder Bremen Eintracht Frankfurt x Darmstadt INGLÊS Sábado (4) Chelsea 3x1 Arsenal Crystal Palace 0x4 Sunderland Everton 6x3 AFC Bournemouth Hull City 2x0 Liverpool Southampton 1x3 West Ham United Watford 2x1 Burnley West Bromwich Albion 1x0 Stoke City Tottenham Hotspur 1x0 Middlesbrough Domingo (5) Manchester City x Swansea City Leicester City x Manchester United ITALIANO Sábado (4) Bologna 1x7 SSC Napoli Domingo (5) Milan x Sampdoria Atalanta x Cagliari ChievoVerona x Udinese Empoli x Torino Genoa x Sassuolo Pescara x Lazio Palermo x Crotone Juventus x Inter Terça (7) Roma x Fiorentina NBA Quinta (2) Utah Jazz 104x88 Milwaukee Bucks Oklahoma City Thunder 100x128 Chicago Bulls Golden State Warriors 126x111 Charlotte Hornets Washington Wizards 116x108 L. A. Lakers Houston Rockets 108x113 Atlanta Hawks San Antonio Spurs 102x86 Philadelphia 76ers L. A. Clippers 120x133 Golden State Warriors Sexta (3) Orlando Magic 102x94 Toronto Raptors Brooklyn Nets 97x106 Indiana Pacers Detroit Pistons 116x108 Minnesota Timberwolves Boston Celtics 113x107 L. A. Lakers Houston Rockets 121x117 Chicago Bulls Oklahoma City Thunder 114x102 Memphis Grizzlies Denver Nuggets x Milwaukee Bucks Portland Trail Blazers x Dallas Mavericks Sacramento Kings x Phoenix Suns Sábado (4) Atlanta Hawks x Orlando Magic Indiana Pacers x Detroit Pistons Washington Wizards x New Orleans Pelicans Miami Heat x Philadelphia 76ers New York Knicks x Cleveland Cavaliers Minnesota Timberwolves x Memphis Grizzlies Phoenix Suns x Milwaukee Bucks San Antonio Spurs x Denver Nuggets Utah Jazz x Charlotte Hornets Sacramento Kings x Golden State Warriors
