  1. Capa
  2. Esportes

Futebol e basquete

11/02/17 às 22:30 Folhapress
Comente: 0
FUTEBOL CAMPEONATO PAULISTA Ferroviária 1x3 Mirrasol Linense 2x0 Audax Botafogo 2x1 Novorizontino CAMPEONATO CARIOCA Madureira 0x0 Nova Iguaçu CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO Bremen 0x1 Monchengladbach Darmstat 2x1 Dortmund Ingolstad 0x2 Bayern Leverkusen 3x0 Frankfurt RB Leipzig 0x3 Hamburger SV Schalke 2x0 Hertha CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL Betis 0x0 Valencia Alaves 0x6 Barcelona Athletic Bilbao 2x0 La Coruna Osasuna 1x3 Real Madrid CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS Guingamp 2x1 Lyon Dijon 2x1 Caen Lille 1x2 Angers Monaco 5x0 Metz Nancy 0x3 Montpellier Toulouse 4x1 Bastia CAMPEONATO ITALIANO Fiorentina 3x0 Udinese CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS Tondela 0x1 Feirense Setubal 0x0 Chaves Estoril 2x1 Ferreira Guimarães 0x2 FC Porto BASQUETE NBB Campos Mourão 77x82 Vasco da Gama NBA Phoenis Suns 115x97 Chicago Bulls Sacramento Kings 108x107 Atlanta Hawks
0 Comentário

Você precisa acessar o seu perfil para comentar nas matérias.

Blogs
Veja todos
Ver na versão Desktop