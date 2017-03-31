James Taylor inicia show em Curitiba. Depois vem Elton John. Veja set list

James Taylor na Pedreira: para uma plateia lotada (foto: Franklin de Freitas)

James Taylor iniciou o show em Curitiba às 20 horas desta sexta-feira, na Pedreira Paulo Leminski. A plateia estava lotada. Depois dele, é a vez de Elton John, com início previsto para as 22h10. Com realização da Time For Fun e apresentação da ELO, os dois estreiam em Curitiba a turnê que ainda vai para mais três cidades do Brasil.

Taylor iniciou o show com Wandering, como previsto no set list.

Set list do show de James Taylor

Wandering

Every Day

Walking Man

Today Today Today

Country Road

Dont't Let Me Be Lonely

Only a Dream in Rio

Carolina

(I'vo Got to) Stop Thinking About That

Jolly (intro)

SBJ

Up on the Roof

You've Got a friend

Shower the People

Fire & Rain

Streamroller

Mexico

Your Smiling Face

Bis

How Sweet It Is

Shed a Little Light

Set list do show de Elton John

The Bitch is Back

Bennie and the Jets

I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues

Daniel

Someone Saved My Life Tonight

Philadelphia Freedom

Rocket Man

Tiny Dancer

Levon

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

Your Song

Burn Down the Mission

Sad Songs

Skyline Pigeon

Don't Let the Sun Go Down On Me

Looking Up

I'm Still Standing

Your Sister Can't Twist

Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting

Bis

Candle in the Wind

Crocodile Rock