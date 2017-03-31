James Taylor inicia show em Curitiba. Depois vem Elton John. Veja set list
James Taylor iniciou o show em Curitiba às 20 horas desta sexta-feira, na Pedreira Paulo Leminski. A plateia estava lotada. Depois dele, é a vez de Elton John, com início previsto para as 22h10. Com realização da Time For Fun e apresentação da ELO, os dois estreiam em Curitiba a turnê que ainda vai para mais três cidades do Brasil.
Taylor iniciou o show com Wandering, como previsto no set list.
Set list do show de James Taylor
Wandering
Every Day
Walking Man
Today Today Today
Country Road
Dont't Let Me Be Lonely
Only a Dream in Rio
Carolina
(I'vo Got to) Stop Thinking About That
Jolly (intro)
SBJ
Up on the Roof
You've Got a friend
Shower the People
Fire & Rain
Streamroller
Mexico
Your Smiling Face
Bis
How Sweet It Is
Shed a Little Light
Set list do show de Elton John
The Bitch is Back
Bennie and the Jets
I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues
Daniel
Someone Saved My Life Tonight
Philadelphia Freedom
Rocket Man
Tiny Dancer
Levon
Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
Your Song
Burn Down the Mission
Sad Songs
Skyline Pigeon
Don't Let the Sun Go Down On Me
Looking Up
I'm Still Standing
Your Sister Can't Twist
Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting
Bis
Candle in the Wind
Crocodile Rock