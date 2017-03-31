Elton John desfila clássicos em show em Curitiba. Veja video

Elton John em Curitiba (foto: Franklin de Freitas)

O cantor e inglês pianista Elton John se apresentou em Curitiba na noite desta sexta-feira (31) e iniciou o show com pontualidade britânica. Às 22h00, ele entrou no palco da Pedreira Paulo Leminski, que estava lotada. Antes de Elton John, James Taylor se apresentou. Com realização da Time For Fun e apresentação da ELO, os dois estreiam em Curitiba a turnê que ainda vai para mais três cidades do Brasil.

Elton John iniciou o show com The Bitch is Back, um de seus clássicos. Os clássicos dele, aliás, foram ampla maioria no set list, que ainda previa Bennie and the Jets, I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues, Daniel, Someone Saved My Life Tonight, Philadelphia Freedom, Rocket Man, Tiny Dancer, Levon, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Your Song, Burn Down the Mission, Sad Songs, Skyline Pigeon, Don't Let the Sun Go Down On Me, Looking Up,I'm Still Standing, Your Sister Can't Twist e Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting. O bis teve Candle in the Wind e Crocodile Rock

Já James Taylor começou com Wandering, como previsto no set list. Mas, no show, ele só cantou. Coimo havia quebrado um dedo, não pôde tocar nenhum instrumento, como guitarras. No decorrer do show, Taylor tocou Every Day, Walking Man, Today Today Today, Country Road,Dont't Let Me Be Lonely, Only a Dream in Rio, Carolina, (I'vo Got to) Stop Thinking About That, Jolly (intro), SBJ, Up on the Roof, You've Got a friend, hower the People, Fire & Rain, Streamroller, Mexico e Your Smiling Face. O bis foi composto por How Sweet It Is e Shed a Little Light.