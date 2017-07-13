Emmy revela indicados para edição de 2017

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - Os indicados à 69ª edição do Emmy, principal prêmio da televisão, foram revelados nesta quinta-feira (13). Pela primeira vez desde 2011, "Game Of Thrones" não está entre os nomeados. A série, que ficou inelegível por conta de sua data de estreia, é a mais premiada da história do Emmy, tendo 38 vitórias e 106 indicações. A premiação acontece em 17 de setembro e será apresentada por Stephen Colbert. Com a veterana fora do páreo, aumentou a expectativa para esta edição do prêmio. Confira abaixo os principais indicados: - Melhor série de drama "Better Call Saul" "The Crown" "The Handmaid's Tale" "House of Cards" "Stranger Things" "This Is Us" "Westworld" - Melhor série de comédia "Atlanta" "Black-ish" "Masters of None" "Modern Family" "Silicon Valley" "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" "Veep" - Melhor série limitada "Big Little Lies" "Fargo" "Feud" "Genius" "The Night Of" - Ator em série dramática Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us") Milo Ventimiglia ("This Is Us") Matthew Rhys ("The Americans") Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul") Kevin Spacey ("House of Cards") Anthony Hopkins ("Westworld") - Atriz em série dramática Claire Foy ("The Crown") Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale") Robin Wright ("House of Cards") Evan Rachel Wood ("Westworld") Viola Davis ("How to Get Away with Murder") Keri Russell ("The Americans") - Ator em série de comédia Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish") Aziz Ansari ("Master of None") Zach Galifianakis ("Baskets") Donald Glover ("Atlanta") William H. Macy ("Shameless") Jeffrey Tambor ("Transparent") - Atriz em em série de comédia Ellie Kemper ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") Allison Janney ("Mom") Julia Louis-Dreyfus ("Veep") Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish") Lily Tomlin ("Grace and Frankie") Jane Fonda ("Grace and Frankie") - Filme para a TV "The Wizard of Lies" "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" "The Lying Detective" "Black Mirror" "Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love" - Ator em série limitada ou filme para a TV Ewan McGregor ("Fargo") Geoffrey Rush ("Genius") Benedict Cumberbatch ("Sherlock: The Lying Detective") Riz Ahmed ("The Night Of") John Turturro ("The Night Of") Robert De Niro ("The Wizard of Lies") - Atriz em série limitada ou filme para a TV Nicole Kidman ("Big Little Lies") Jessica Lange ("Feud") Susan Sarandon ("Feud") Reese Witherspoon ("Big Little Lies") Carrie Coon ("Fargo") Felicity Huffman ("American Crime") - Programa de variedades "Last Week Tonight" (HBO) "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" (TBS) "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (ABC) "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (CBS) "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (CBS) "Real Time with Bill Maher" (HBO) - Reality-show "The Amazing Race" "American Ninja Warrior" "Project Runway" "RuPaul's Drag Race" "Top Chef" "The Voice"