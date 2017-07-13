'Westworld' lidera indicações ao Emmy 2017 e concorre à 22 prêmios

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - Os indicados à 69ª edição do Emmy, principal prêmio da televisão, foram revelados nesta quinta-feira (13). Pela primeira vez desde 2011, "Game Of Thrones" não está entre os nomeados. A série, que ficou inelegível por conta de sua data de estreia, é a mais premiada da história do Emmy, tendo 38 vitórias e 106 indicações. Com a veterana fora do páreo, aumentou a expectativa para esta edição do prêmio. Cotada para ser a sucessora de "Game Of Thrones", a série da HBO, "Westworld" liderou as indicações para a premiação e concorre à 22 estatuetas. "Stranger Things" e "Feud" receberam 18 indicações. A Netflix lidera as indicações na categoria de melhor série dramática, com "House Of Cards", "Stranger Things" e "The Crown". As atrações do streaming concorrem com "Better Call Saul", nomeada pelo terceiro ano consecutivo, e as novatas "The Handmaid's Tale" e "This Is Us". A premiação acontece em 17 de setembro e será apresentada por Stephen Colbert. Confira abaixo os principais indicados: - Melhor série de drama "Better Call Saul" "The Crown" "The Handmaid's Tale" "House of Cards" "Stranger Things" "This Is Us" "Westworld" - Melhor série de comédia "Atlanta" "Black-ish" "Masters of None" "Modern Family" "Silicon Valley" "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" "Veep" - Melhor série limitada "Big Little Lies" "Fargo" "Feud" "Genius" "The Night Of" - Ator em série dramática Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us") Milo Ventimiglia ("This Is Us") Matthew Rhys ("The Americans") Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul") Kevin Spacey ("House of Cards") Anthony Hopkins ("Westworld") - Atriz em série dramática Claire Foy ("The Crown") Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale") Robin Wright ("House of Cards") Evan Rachel Wood ("Westworld") Viola Davis ("How to Get Away with Murder") Keri Russell ("The Americans") - Ator coadjuvante em série dramática Jonathan Banks ("Better Call Saul") Ron Cephas Jones ("This Is Us") David Harbour ("Stranger Things") Michael Kelly ("House of Cards") John Lithgow ("The Crown") Mandy Patinkin ("Homeland") Jeffrey Wright ("Westworld") - Atriz coadjuvante em série dramática Uzo Aduba ("Orange Is the New Black") Millie Bobby Brown ("Stranger Things") Ann Dowd ("The Handmaid's Tale") Chrissy Metz ("This Is Us") Thandie Newton ("Westworld") Samira Wiley ("The Handmaid's Tale") - Ator em série de comédia Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish") Aziz Ansari ("Master of None") Zach Galifianakis ("Baskets") Donald Glover ("Atlanta") William H. Macy ("Shameless") Jeffrey Tambor ("Transparent") - Atriz em em série de comédia Ellie Kemper ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") Allison Janney ("Mom") Julia Louis-Dreyfus ("Veep") Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish") Lily Tomlin ("Grace and Frankie") Jane Fonda ("Grace and Frankie") - Atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia Vanessa Bayer ("Saturday Night Live") Anna Chlumsky ("Veep") Kathryn Hahn ("Transparent") Leslie Jones ("Saturday Night Live") Judith Light ("Transparent") Kate McKinnon ("Saturday Night Live") - Ator coadjuvante em série de comédia Louie Anderson ("Baskets") Alec Baldwin ("Saturday Night Live") Tituss Burgess ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") Ty Burrell ("Modern Family") Tony Hale ("Veep") Matt Walsh ("Veep") - Filme para a TV "The Wizard of Lies" "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" "The Lying Detective" "Black Mirror" "Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love" - Ator em série limitada ou filme para a TV Ewan McGregor ("Fargo") Geoffrey Rush ("Genius") Benedict Cumberbatch ("Sherlock: The Lying Detective") Riz Ahmed ("The Night Of") John Turturro ("The Night Of") Robert De Niro ("The Wizard of Lies") - Atriz em série limitada ou filme para a TV Nicole Kidman ("Big Little Lies") Jessica Lange ("Feud") Susan Sarandon ("Feud") Reese Witherspoon ("Big Little Lies") Carrie Coon ("Fargo") Felicity Huffman ("American Crime") - Ator coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme para a TV Bill Camp ("The Night Of") Alfred Molina ("Feud: Bette and Joan") Alexander Skarsgard ("Big Little Lies") David Thewlis ("Fargo") Stanley Tucci ("Feud: Bette and Joan") Michael K. Williams ("The Night Of") - Atriz coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme para a TV Judy Davis ("Feud: Bette and Joan") Laura Dern ("Big Little Lies") Jackie Hoffman ("Feud: Bette and Joan") Regina King ("American Crime") Michelle Pfeiffer ("The Wizard of Lies") Shailene Woodley ("Big Little Lies") - Programa de variedades "Last Week Tonight" (HBO) "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" (TBS) "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (ABC) "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (CBS) "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (CBS) "Real Time with Bill Maher" (HBO) - Reality-show "The Amazing Race" "American Ninja Warrior" "Project Runway" "RuPaul's Drag Race" "Top Chef" "The Voice"