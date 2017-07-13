Alguns indicados ao Emmy 2017

MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA "Better Call Saul" "The Crown" "The Handmaid's Tale" "House of Cards" "Stranger Things" "This Is Us" "Westworld" MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA "Atlanta" "Black-ish" "Masters of None" "Modern Family" "Silicon Valley" "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" "Veep" MELHOR SÉRIE LIMITADA "Big Little Lies" "Fargo" "Feud" "Genius" "The Night Of" ATOR EM SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us") Milo Ventimiglia ("This Is Us") Matthew Rhys ("The Americans") Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul") Liev Schreiber ("Ray Donovan") Kevin Spacey ("House of Cards") Anthony Hopkins ("Westworld") ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA Claire Foy ("The Crown") Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale") Robin Wright ("House of Cards") Evan Rachel Wood ("Westworld") Viola Davis ("How to Get Away with Murder") Keri Russell ("The Americans")