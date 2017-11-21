Futebol e basquete

  1. Capa
FUTEBOL BRASILEIRO - SÉRIE B 38ª rodada Santa Cruz 5x2 Juventude LIGA DOS CAMPEÕES Fase de grupos Besiktas 1x1 Porto Sp. Moscow 1x1 Maribor APOEL 0x6 Real Madrid Dortmund 1x2 Tottenham Manchester City 1x0 Feyenoord Monaco 1x4 RB Leipzig Napoli 3x0 Shakhtar Sevilla 3x3 Liverpool BASQUETE NBB Botafogo 65x70 Mogi NBA Sacramento Kings 98x114 Denver Nuggets Segunda (20) Charlotte Hornets 118x102 Minnesota Timberwolves Detroit Pistons 88x116 Cleveland Cavaliers Orlando Magic 97x105 Indiana Pacers Philadelphia 76ers 107x86 Utah Jazz New York Knicks 107x85 Los Angeles Clippers Memphis Grizzlies 92x100 Portland Trail Blazers Milwaukee Bucks 88x99 Washington Wizards New Orleans Pelicans 114x107 Oklahoma City Thunder Dallas Mavericks 102x110 Boston Celtics San Antonio Spurs 96x85 Atlanta Hawks
