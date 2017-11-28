Futebol e basquete

  1. Capa
28/11/17 Folhapress
FUTEBOL FRANCÊS 15ª rodada Amiens SC 2x1 Dijon Strasbourg 0x0 Caen Bordeaux 3x0 St. Etienne INGLÊS 14ª rodada Brighton 0x0 Crystal Palace Leicester 2x1 Tottenham Watford 2x4 Manchester Utd West Brom 2x2 Newcastle BASQUETE NBB Minas 86x84 Caxias do Sul NBA Golden State Warriors 106x110 Sacramento Kings Los Angeles Clippers 120x115 Los Angeles Lakers Segunda (27) Indiana Pacers 121x109 Orlando Magic Philadelphia 76ers 91x113 Cleveland Cavaliers Boston Celtics 108x118 Detroit Pistons New York Knicks 91x103 Portland Trail Blazers Houston Rockets 117x103 Brooklyn Nets San Antonio Spurs 115x108 Dallas Mavericks
