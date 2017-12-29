Futebol e basquete

ITALIANO
19ª rodada
Sexta (29)
Crotone 0x1 Napoli
Sábado (30)
Fiorentina x Milan
Atalanta x Cagliari
Benevento x ChievoVerona
Bologna x Udinese
Roma x Sassuolo
Sampdoria x SPAL 2013
Torino x Genoa
Inter x Lazio
Hellas Verona x Juventus
INGLÊS
21ª rodada
Sábado (30)
AFC Bournemouth x Everton
Chelsea x Stoke City
Huddersfield Town x Burnley
Liverpool x Leicester City
Newcastle United x Brighton & Hove Albion
Watford x Swansea City
Manchester United x Southampton
Domingo (31)
Crystal Palace x Manchester City
West Bromwich Albion x Arsenal
Quarta (4)
Tottenham Hotspur x West Ham United
ESPANHOL
18ª rodada
Sábado (6)
Atletico Madrid x Getafe
Valencia x Girona
Las Palmas x Eibar
Sevilla x Real Betis
Domingo (7)
Leganes x Real Sociedad
Barcelona x Levante
Athletic Bilbao x Alaves
Villarreal x Deportivo La Coruna
Celta Vigo x Real Madrid
Segunda (8)
Malaga x Espanyol
ALEMÃO
18ª rodada
Sexta (12)
Bayer Leverkusen x Bayern de Munique
Sábado (13)
Augsburg x Hamburgo
Eintracht Frankfurt x Freiburg
Hannover 96 x Mainz 05
Stuttgart x Hertha Berlin
Werder Bremen x Hoffenheim
RasenBallsport Leipzig x Schalke 04
Domingo (14)
Colônia x Borussia Moenchengladbach
Borussia Dortmund x Wolfsburg
FRANCÊS
20ª rodada
Sexta (12)
Strasbourg x Guingamp
Sábado (13)
Rennes x Marseille
Caen x Lille
Dijon x Metz
Montpellier x Monaco
Nice x Amiens
Troyes x Bordeaux
Domingo (14)
Saint-Etienne x Toulouse
Lyon x Angers
Nantes x Paris Saint Germain
NBA
Sexta (29)
Washington Wizards x Houston Rockets
Toronto Raptors x Atlanta Hawks
Chicago Bulls x Indiana Pacers
Miami Heat x Brooklyn Nets
New Orleans Pelicans x Dallas Mavericks
Oklahoma City Thunder x Milwaukee Bucks
Sábado (30)
Sacramento Kings x Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors x Charlotte Hornets
L. A. Lakers x L. A. Clippers
Detroit Pistons x San Antonio Spurs
New Orleans Pelicans x New York Knicks
Orlando Magic x Miami Heat
Atlanta Hawks x Portland Trail Blazers
Utah Jazz x Cleveland Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors x Memphis Grizzlies
Domingo (31)
Denver Nuggets x Philadelphia 76ers
Washington Wizards x Chicago Bulls
Indiana Pacers x Minnesota Timberwolves
Boston Celtics x Brooklyn Nets
Houston Rockets x L. A. Lakers
L. A. Clippers x Charlotte Hornets
Oklahoma City Thunder x Dallas Mavericks
Sacramento Kings x Memphis Grizzlies
Phoenix Suns x Philadelphia 76ers
Segunda (1º)
Brooklyn Nets x Orlando Magic
Toronto Raptors x Milwaukee Bucks
Chicago Bulls x Portland Trail Blazers
Minnesota Timberwolves x L. A. Lakers
NBB
Quarta (27)
Vitória 89X68 Basquete Cearense
Quinta (28)
Caxias do Sul 72x63 Joinville/AABJ
Sexta (29)
Pinheiros x Franca
Sábado (30)
Flamengo x Vasco
Quarta (3)
Mogi x Paulistano
Quinta (4)
Botafogo x Bauru