Futebol e basquete

ITALIANO 19ª rodada Sexta (29) Crotone 0x1 Napoli Sábado (30) Fiorentina 1x1 Milan Atalanta 1x2 Cagliari Benevento 1x0 ChievoVerona Bologna 1x2 Udinese Roma 1x1 Sassuolo Sampdoria 2x0 SPAL 2013 Torino 0x0 Genoa Inter 0x0 Lazio Hellas Verona 1x3 Juventus INGLÊS 21ª rodada Sábado (30) AFC Bournemouth 2x1 Everton Chelsea 5x0 Stoke City Huddersfield Town 0x0 Burnley Liverpool 2x1 Leicester City Newcastle United 0x0 Brighton & Hove Albion Watford 1x2 Swansea City Manchester United 0x0 Southampton Domingo (31) Crystal Palace 0x0 Manchester City West Bromwich Albion 1x1 Arsenal Quarta (4) Tottenham Hotspur x West Ham United ESPANHOL 18ª rodada Sábado (6) Atletico Madrid x Getafe Valencia x Girona Las Palmas x Eibar Sevilla x Real Betis Domingo (7) Leganes x Real Sociedad Barcelona x Levante Athletic Bilbao x Alaves Villarreal x Deportivo La Coruna Celta Vigo x Real Madrid Segunda (8) Malaga x Espanyol ALEMÃO 18ª rodada Sexta (12) Bayer Leverkusen x Bayern de Munique Sábado (13) Augsburg x Hamburgo Eintracht Frankfurt x Freiburg Hannover 96 x Mainz 05 Stuttgart x Hertha Berlin Werder Bremen x Hoffenheim RasenBallsport Leipzig x Schalke 04 Domingo (14) Colônia x Borussia Moenchengladbach Borussia Dortmund x Wolfsburg FRANCÊS 20ª rodada Sexta (12) Strasbourg x Guingamp Sábado (13) Rennes x Marseille Caen x Lille Dijon x Metz Montpellier x Monaco Nice x Amiens Troyes x Bordeaux Domingo (14) Saint-Etienne x Toulouse Lyon x Angers Nantes x Paris Saint Germain NBA Sexta (29) Washington Wizards 121x103 Houston Rockets Toronto Raptors 111x98 Atlanta Hawks Chicago Bulls x Indiana Pacers Miami Heat 119x107 Brooklyn Nets New Orleans Pelicans 120x128 Dallas Mavericks Oklahoma City Thunder 95x97 Milwaukee Bucks Sábado (30) Sacramento Kings 101x111 Phoenix Suns Golden State Warriors 100x111 Charlotte Hornets L. A. Lakers 106x121 L. A. Clippers Detroit Pistons 93x79 San Antonio Spurs New Orleans Pelicans 103x105 New York Knicks Orlando Magic 111x117 Miami Heat Atlanta Hawks 104x89 Portland Trail Blazers Utah Jazz 104x101 Cleveland Cavaliers Golden State Warriors 141x128 Memphis Grizzlies Domingo (31) Denver Nuggets 102x107 Philadelphia 76ers Washington Wizards x Chicago Bulls Indiana Pacers x Minnesota Timberwolves Boston Celtics x Brooklyn Nets Houston Rockets x L. A. Lakers L. A. Clippers x Charlotte Hornets Oklahoma City Thunder x Dallas Mavericks Sacramento Kings x Memphis Grizzlies Phoenix Suns x Philadelphia 76ers Segunda (1º) Brooklyn Nets x Orlando Magic Toronto Raptors x Milwaukee Bucks Chicago Bulls x Portland Trail Blazers Minnesota Timberwolves x L. A. Lakers NBB Quarta (27) Vitória 89X68 Basquete Cearense Quinta (28) Caxias do Sul 72x63 Joinville/AABJ Sexta (29) Pinheiros 77x90 Franca Sábado (30) Flamengo 89x81 Vasco Quarta (3) Mogi x Paulistano Quinta (4) Botafogo x Bauru