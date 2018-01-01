Futebol e basquete

ITALIANO
19ª rodada
Sexta (29)
Crotone 0x1 Napoli
Sábado (30)
Fiorentina 1x1 Milan
Atalanta 1x2 Cagliari
Benevento 1x0 ChievoVerona
Bologna 1x2 Udinese
Roma 1x1 Sassuolo
Sampdoria 2x0 SPAL 2013
Torino 0x0 Genoa
Inter 0x0 Lazio
Hellas Verona 1x3 Juventus
INGLÊS
21ª rodada
Sábado (30)
AFC Bournemouth 2x1 Everton
Chelsea 5x0 Stoke City
Huddersfield Town 0x0 Burnley
Liverpool 2x1 Leicester City
Newcastle United 0x0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Watford 1x2 Swansea City
Manchester United 0x0 Southampton
Domingo (31)
Crystal Palace 0x0 Manchester City
West Bromwich Albion 1x1 Arsenal
Quinta (4)
Tottenham Hotspur x West Ham United
22ª rodada
Segunda (1º)
Brighton & Hove Albion 2x2 AFC Bournemouth
Burnley 1x2 Liverpool
Leicester City 3x0 Huddersfield Town
Stoke City 0x1 Newcastle United
Everton 0x2 Manchester United
Terça (2)
Southampton x Crystal Palace
Swansea City x Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United x West Bromwich Albion
Manchester City x Watford
Quarta (3)
Arsenal x Chelsea
ESPANHOL
18ª rodada
Sábado (6)
Atletico Madrid x Getafe
Valencia x Girona
Las Palmas x Eibar
Sevilla x Real Betis
Domingo (7)
Leganes x Real Sociedad
Barcelona x Levante
Athletic Bilbao x Alaves
Villarreal x Deportivo La Coruna
Celta Vigo x Real Madrid
Segunda (8)
Malaga x Espanyol
ALEMÃO
18ª rodada
Sexta (12)
Bayer Leverkusen x Bayern de Munique
Sábado (13)
Augsburg x Hamburgo
Eintracht Frankfurt x Freiburg
Hannover 96 x Mainz 05
Stuttgart x Hertha Berlin
Werder Bremen x Hoffenheim
RasenBallsport Leipzig x Schalke 04
Domingo (14)
Colônia x Borussia Moenchengladbach
Borussia Dortmund x Wolfsburg
FRANCÊS
20ª rodada
Sexta (12)
Strasbourg x Guingamp
Sábado (13)
Rennes x Marseille
Caen x Lille
Dijon x Metz
Montpellier x Monaco
Nice x Amiens
Troyes x Bordeaux
Domingo (14)
Saint-Etienne x Toulouse
Lyon x Angers
Nantes x Paris Saint Germain
NBA
Sexta (29)
Washington Wizards 121x103 Houston Rockets
Toronto Raptors 111x98 Atlanta Hawks
Chicago Bulls x Indiana Pacers
Miami Heat 119x107 Brooklyn Nets
New Orleans Pelicans 120x128 Dallas Mavericks
Oklahoma City Thunder 95x97 Milwaukee Bucks
Sábado (30)
Sacramento Kings 101x111 Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors 100x111 Charlotte Hornets
L. A. Lakers 106x121 L. A. Clippers
Detroit Pistons 93x79 San Antonio Spurs
New Orleans Pelicans 103x105 New York Knicks
Orlando Magic 111x117 Miami Heat
Atlanta Hawks 104x89 Portland Trail Blazers
Utah Jazz 104x101 Cleveland Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors 141x128 Memphis Grizzlies
Domingo (31)
Denver Nuggets 102x107 Philadelphia 76ers
Washington Wizards 114x110 Chicago Bulls
Indiana Pacers 90x107 Minnesota Timberwolves
Boston Celtics 108x105 Brooklyn Nets
Houston Rockets 148x142 L. A. Lakers
L. A. Clippers 106x98 Charlotte Hornets
Oklahoma City Thunder 113x116 Dallas Mavericks
Sacramento Kings 96x114 Memphis Grizzlies
Phoenix Suns 110x123 Philadelphia 76ers
Segunda (1º)
Brooklyn Nets x Orlando Magic
Toronto Raptors x Milwaukee Bucks
Chicago Bulls x Portland Trail Blazers
Minnesota Timberwolves x L. A. Lakers
NBB
Quarta (27)
Vitória 89X68 Basquete Cearense
Quinta (28)
Caxias do Sul 72x63 Joinville/AABJ
Sexta (29)
Pinheiros 77x90 Franca
Sábado (30)
Flamengo 89x81 Vasco
Quarta (3)
Mogi x Paulistano
Quinta (4)
Botafogo x Bauru