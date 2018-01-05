'Lady Bird' e 'Forma da Água' disputam prêmio de melhor filme

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - Onze filmes foram escolhidos neste ano para disputar o prêmio concedido pelo Sindicato dos Produtores dos EUA. Entre os concorrentes estão títulos elogiados como "A Forma da Água", de Guillermo del Toro, "Me Chame pelo Seu Nome", de Luca Guadagnino, e "Lady Bird", de Greta Gerwig.

Também há surpresas, que não pintaram entre os indicados ao Globo de Ouro, por exemplo. É o caso de "Mulher-Maravilha", de Patty Jenkins, e "Doentes de Amor", comédia de Michael Showalter.

A premiação é importante também porque ela costuma antecipar os títulos que vão pintar no Oscar. É que parte dos membros do sindicato também fazem parte da Academia. É comum, inclusive, que o ganhador do prêmio dos dois seja o mesmo, como aconteceu cinco vezes nos últimos sete anos.

Em cinema, o sindicato também premia o melhor nas categorias de animação e documentário. Na primeira, despontam "Viva: A Vida É Uma Festa" e "O Touro Ferdinando". Na outra, "Cidade de Fantasmas" e "Cries from Syria". O sindicato dos produtores também inclui categorias de televisão. Como melhor série de drama, "Big Little Lies", "The Crown", "Game of Thrones", "The Handmaid's Tale" e "Stranger Things" competem entre si. Em comédia, "Master of None", "Silicon Valley" e "Veep" são alguns dos competidores.

VEJA A LISTA DOS INDICADOS MELHOR FILME

"Doentes de Amor"

"Me Chame pelo Seu Nome"

"Dunkirk"

"Corra!"

"Eu, Tonya"

"Lady Bird"

"A Grande Jogada"

"The Post"

"A Forma da Água"

"Três Anúncios para um Crime"

"Mulher-Maravilha"

MELHOR ANIMAÇÃO

"O Poderoso Chefinho"

"Viva: A Vida É uma Festa"

"Meu Malvado Favorito 3"

"O Touro Ferdinando"

"Lego Batman: O Filme"

MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO

"Chasing Coral"

"Cidade de Fantasmas"

"Cries from Syria"

"Earth: One Amazing Day"

"Jane"

"Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower"

"The Newspaperman: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee"

MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA

"Big Little Lies"

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Stranger Things"

MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Master of None"

“Silicon Valley"

"Veep"

MELHOR MINISSÉRIE

"Black Mirror"

"Fargo"

"Feud: Bette and Joan"

"Sherlock: The Lying Detective"

"The Wizard of Lies"

MELHOR ATRAÇÃO NÃO FICCIONAL

"30 for 30"

"60 Minutes"

"Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown"

"Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath"

"Spielberg"

MELHOR PRODUÇÃO AO VIVO OU TALK SHOW

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

"Saturday Night Live"

Melhor programa de competição

"The Amazing Race"

"American Ninja Warrior"

"Lip Sync Battle"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

MELHOR PROGRAMA EM FORMA CURTA

"Better Call Saul's Los Pollos Hermanos Employee Training"

"Carpool Karaoke"

"Humans of New York: The Series"

"National Endowment for the Arts: United States of Arts"

"Viceland at the Women's March"

MELHOR PROGRAMA DE ESPORTE

"All or Nothing: A Season with the Los Angeles Rams"

"Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers"

"Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel"

"SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt"

"Vice World of Sports"

MELHOR PROGRAMA INFANTIL

"Doc McStuffins"

"Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2017"

"School of Rock"

"Sesame Street"

"SpongeBob SquarePants"