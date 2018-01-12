'A Forma da Água' vence Critics' Choice Awards

(foto: Reprodução Youtube)

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - Menos de uma semana após perder o Globo de Ouro para "Três Anúncios para um Crime", o filme "A Forma da Água" deu o troco no Critic's Choice Awards, que anunciou seus vencedores na noite de quinta-feira (11). Del Toro também levou o prêmio de direção. Entre os atores a premiação praticamente repetiu o Globo, com troféus para Gary Oldman (melhor ator, por "O Destino de uma Nação"), Frances McDormand e Sam Rockwel (atriz e ator coadjuvante, por "Três Anúncios") e Allison Janney (atriz coadjuvante, por "Eu, Tonya"). Já o prêmio de melhor atriz em comédias foi para Margot Robbie ("Eu, Tonya"), superando a vencedora do Globo Saoirse Ronan, de "Lady Bird - É Hora de Voar". Mais uma vez, na categoria filme estrangeiro, o alemão "Em Pedaços" superou o sueco "The Square - A Arte da Discórdia", como aconteceu no Globo de Ouro -ambos concorreram no Festival de Cannes, onde a Palma de Ouro ficou com o sueco. Na parte de TV também não houve nenhuma surpresa, com "The Handmaid's Tale" se destacando entre os dramas e "Big Little Lies" dominando a premiação para minissérie ou telefilme, e dando mais uma vez os prêmios de interpretação para Nicole Kidman (melhor atriz) e Alexander Skarsgard (ator coadjuvante). Filmes como "Blade Runner 2049" e "Planeta dos Macacos - A Guerra" foram premiados em categorias técnicas. Confira abaixo a lista dos premiados: CINEMA Melhor Filme Doentes de Amor Me Chame Pelo Seu Nome O Destino de Uma Nação Dunkirk Projeto Flórida Corra! Lady Bird - É Hora de Voar A Forma da Água (vencedor) Três Anúncios Para um Crime Melhor Ator Timothée Chalamet - Me Chame Pelo Seu Nome James Franco - Artista do Desastre Jake Gyllenhaal - O Que Te Faz Mais Forte Tom Hanks - The Post - A Guerra Secreta Daniel Kaluuya - Corra! Daniel Day-Lewis - Trama Fantasma Gary Oldman - O Destino de Uma Nação (vencedor) Melhor Atriz Jessica Chastain - A Grande Jogada Sally Hawkins - A Forma da Água Fances McDormand - Três Anúncios para um Crime (vencedor) Margot Robbie - I, Tonya Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird - É Hora de Voar Meryl Streep - The Post - A Guerra Secreta Melhor Ator Coadjuvante Willem Dafoe - Projeto Flórida Armie Hammer - Me Chame Pelo Seu Nome Richard Jenkins - A Forma da Água Sam Rockwell - Três Anúncios para um Crime (vencedor) Patrick Stewart - Logan Michael Stuhlbarg - Me Chame Pelo Seu Nome Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante Mary J. Blige - Mudbound Hong Chau - Pequena Grande Vida Tiffany Haddish - Girls Trip Holly Hunter - Doentes de Amor Allison Janney - Eu, Tonya (vencedor) Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird - É Hora de Voar Octavia Spencer - A Forma da Água Melhor Ator/ Atriz Jovem Mckenna Grace - Gifted Dafnee Keen - Logan Brooklynn Prince - Projeto Flórida (vencedor) Millicent Simmonds - Sem Fôlego Jacob Tremblay - Extraordinário Melhor Elenco Dunkirk Lady Bird - É Hora de Voar Mudbound The Post - A Guerra Secreta Três Anúncios para um Crime (vencedor) Melhor Diretor Guillermo del Toro - A Forma da Água (vencedor) Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird - É Hora de Voar Martin McDonagh - Três Anúncios para um Crime Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk Luca Guadagnino - Me Chame Pelo Seu Nome Jordan Peele - Corra! Steven Spielberg - The Post - A Guerra Secreta Melhor Roteiro original A Forma da Água Lady Bird - É Hora de Voar Doentes de Amor The Post - A Guerra Secreta Três Anúncios Para um Crime Corra! (vencedor) Melhor Roteiro Adaptado Me Chame Pelo Seu Nome (vencedor) Artista do Desastre Mudbound A Grande Jogada Extraordinário Melhor Fotografia Blade Runner 2049 (vencedor) Dunkirk A Forma da Água Mudbound Me Chame Pelo Seu Nome Melhor direção de arte A Forma da Água (vencedor) Assassinato no Expresso do Oriente Dunkirk Blade Runner 2049 A Bela e a Fera Trama Fantasma Melhor Edição The Post - A Guerra Secreta Em Ritmo de Fuga (vencedor) Dunkirk (vencedor) Blade Runner 2049 A Forma da Água Melhor figurino Blade Runner 2049 Trama Fantasma (vencedor) A Bela e a Fera Mulher-Maravilha A Forma da Água Melhor maquiagem A Bela e a Fera O Destino de Uma Nação (vencedor) I, Tonya A Forma da Água Extraordinário Melhores Efeitos Visuais Blade Runner 2049 Dunkirk A Forma da Água Thor: Ragnarok Planeta dos Macacos: a Guerra (vencedor) Mulher-Maravilha Melhor Animação The Breadwinner Viva - A Vida É uma Festa (vencedor) Meu Malvado Favorito 3 Lego Batman: o Filme Com Amor, Van Gogh Melhor Filme de Ação Em Ritmo de Fuga Logan Thor: Ragnarok Planeta dos Macacos: a Guerra Mulher-Maravilha (vencedor) Melhor Filme de Comédia Doentes de Amor (vencedor) Artista do Desastre Girls Trip Eu, Tonya Lady Bird - É Hora de Voar Melhor Ator em Comédia Steve Carell - A Guerra dos Sexos James Franco - Artista do Desastre (vencedor) Chris Hemsworth - Thor: Ragnarok Kumail Nanjiani - Doentes de Amor Adam Sandler - Os Meyerowitz - Família Não se Escolhe Melhor Atriz em Comédia Tiffany Haddish - Girls Trip Zoe Kazan - Doentes de Amor Margot Robbie - Eu, Tonya (vencedor) Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird - É Hora de Voar Emma Stone - A Guerra dos Sexos Melhor Filme de Ficção Científica ou Terror Blade Runner 2049 Corra! (vencedor) It: A Coisa A Forma da Água Melhor Filme estrangeiro 120 Batimentos por Minuto Uma Mulher Fantástica First They Killed My Father Em Pedaços (vencedor) The Square - A Arte da Discórdia Thelma Melhor Música "Evermore" - A Bela e a Fera "Mystery of Love" - Me Chame Pelo Seu Nome "Remember Me" - Viva - A Vida é uma Festa (vencedor) "Stand Up for Something" - Marshall "This is Me" - O Rei do Show Melhor Trilha Sonora A Forma da Água - Alexandre Desplat Trama Fantasma - Jonny Greenwood O Destino de Uma Nação - Dario Marianelli Blade Runner 2049 - Benjamin Wallfisch, Hans Zimmer The Post - A Guerra Secreta - John Williams Dunkirk - Hans Zimmer TV Melhor Série drama American Gods The Crown Game of Thrones The Handmaid's Tale (vencedor) Stranger Things This is Us Melhor Ator (drama) Sterling K. Brown - This is Us (vencedor) Paul Giamatti - Billions Freddie Highmore - Bates Motel Ian McShane - American Gods Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan Melhor Atriz (drama) Caitriona Balfe - Outlander Christine Baranski - The Good Fight Claire Foy - The Crown Tatiana Maslany - Orphan Black Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale (vencedor) Robin Wright - House of Cards Melhor Ator Coadjuvante (drama) Bobby Cannavale - Mr. Robot Asia Kate Dillon - Billions Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones David Harbour - Stranger Things (vencedor) Delroy Lindo - The Good Fight Michael McKean - Better Call Saul Melhor Atriz coadjuvante (drama) Gillian Anderson - American Gods Emilia Clarke - Game of Thrones Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale (vencedor) Cush Jumbo - The Good Fight Margo Martindale - Sneaky Pete Chrissy Metz - This is Us Melhor série (comédia) The Big Bang Theory Black-ish Glow The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (vencedor) Modern Family Patriot Melhor Ator (comédia) Anthony Anderson - Black-ish Aziz Ansari - Master of None Hank Azaria - Brockmire Ted Danson - The Good Place (vencedor) Thomas Middleditch - Silicon Valley Randall Park - Fresh Off the Boat Melhor Atriz (comédia) Kristen Bell - The Good Place Alison Brie - Glow Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (vencedor) Sutton Foster - Younger Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Constance Wu - Fresh Off the Boat Melhor Ator Coadjuvante (comédia) Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Walton Goggins - Vice Principals (vencedor) Sean Hayes - Will & Grace Marc Maron - GLOW Kumail Nanjiani - Silicon Valley Ed O'Neill - Modern Family Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante (comédia) Mayim Bialik - The Big Bang Theory (vencedor) Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Betty Gilpin - GLOW Jenifer Lewis - Black-ish Alessandra Mastronardi - Master of None Rita Moreno - One Day at a Time Melhor minissérie American Vandal Big Little Lies (vencedor) Fargo Feud: Bette and Joan Godless The Long Road Home Melhor Filme para TV Flint I Am Elizabeth Smart The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks Sherlock: The Lying Detective The Wizard of Lies (vencedor) *Melhor Ator de Filme para a TV ou Minissérie Jeff Daniels - Godless Robert De Niro - The Wizard of Lies Ewan McGregor - Fargo (vencedor) Jack O'Connell - Godless Evan Peters - American Horror Story: Cult Bill Pullman - The Sinner Jimmy Tatro - American Vandal Melhor Atriz de Filme para a TV ou minissérie Jessica Biel - The Sinner Alana Boden - I Am Elizabeth Smart Carrie Coon - Fargo Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies (vencedor) Jessica Lange - Feud: Bette and Joan Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Filme para a TV ou minissérie Johnny Flynn - Genius Benito Martinez - American Crime Alfred Molina - Feud: Bette and Joan Alexander Skarsgård - Big Little Lies (vencedor) David Thewlis - Fargo Stanley Tucci - Feud: Bette and Joan Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante de Filme para a TV ou Minissérie Judy Davis - Feud: Bette and Joan Laura Dern - Big Little Lies Jackie Hoffman - Feud: Bette and Joan Regina King - American Crime Michelle Pfeiffer - The Wizard of Lies Mary Elizabeth Winstead - Fargo Melhor Talk Show Ellen Harry Jimmy Kimmel Live! (vencedor) The Late Late Show with James Corden The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Melhor Série Animada Archer Bob's Burgers BoJack Horseman Danger & Eggs Rick and Morty (vencedor) Os Simpsons Melhor reality show America's Got Talent Chopped Dancing with the Stars Project Runway RuPaul's Drag Race The Voice (vencedor) Melhor Apresentador(a) de reality Ted Allen - Chopped Tyra Banks - America's Got Talent Tom Bergeron - Dancing with the Stars Cat Deeley - So You Think You Can Dance Joanna and Chip Gaines - Fixer Upper RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race (vencedor)