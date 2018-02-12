Futebol e basquete

FUTEBOL
ALEMÃO
22ª rodada
Stuttgart 1x0 Monchengladbach
Bremen 3x1 Wolfsburg
ESPANHOL
23ª rodada
Sevilla 1x0 Girona
Barcelona 0x0 Getafe
Celta Vigo 2x2 Espanyol
Valencia 3x1 Levante
INGLÊS
27ª rodada
Huddersfield 4x1 Bournemouth
Newcastle 1x0 Manchester Utd
Southampton 0x2 Liverpool
BASQUETE
NBA
Phoenix Suns 113x123 Denver Nuggets
Charlotte Hornets 103x123 Toronto Raptors
Atlanta Hawks 118x115 Detroit Pistons
Boston Celtics 99x121 Cleveland Cavaliers
Indiana Pacers 121x113 New York Knicks
Houston Rockets 104x97 Dallas Mavericks
Minnesota Timberwolves 111x106 Sacramento Kings
Oklahoma City Thunder 110x92 Memphis Grizzlies