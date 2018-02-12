Futebol e basquete

  1. Capa
12/02/18 Folhapress
FUTEBOL ALEMÃO 22ª rodada Stuttgart 1x0 Monchengladbach Bremen 3x1 Wolfsburg ESPANHOL 23ª rodada Sevilla 1x0 Girona Barcelona 0x0 Getafe Celta Vigo 2x2 Espanyol Valencia 3x1 Levante INGLÊS 27ª rodada Huddersfield 4x1 Bournemouth Newcastle 1x0 Manchester Utd Southampton 0x2 Liverpool BASQUETE NBA Phoenix Suns 113x123 Denver Nuggets Charlotte Hornets 103x123 Toronto Raptors Atlanta Hawks 118x115 Detroit Pistons Boston Celtics 99x121 Cleveland Cavaliers Indiana Pacers 121x113 New York Knicks Houston Rockets 104x97 Dallas Mavericks Minnesota Timberwolves 111x106 Sacramento Kings Oklahoma City Thunder 110x92 Memphis Grizzlies
