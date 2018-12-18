Billboard lança listas de melhores de 2018 com Drake em destaque
SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - A revista americana Billboard divulgou, ao longo da última semana, suas tradicionais listas de melhores do ano na música.
O rapper canadense Drake foi um dos destaques da premiação, encabeçando a lista de melhores músicas, com "God's Plan", e de artista do ano.
Drake também foi o segundo colocado na lista de melhores álbums, categoria liderada pela americana Taylor Swift e seu disco "reputation".
Entre os artistas revelação, a primeira colocação ficou com a rapper americana Cardi B. Confira abaixo a lista dos dez melhores nas categorias mais importantes.
MELHORES MÚSICAS
1. God's Plan - Drake
2. Perfect - Ed Sheeran
3. Meant to Be - Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
4. Havana - Camila Cabello Featuring Young Thug
5. Rockstar - Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
6. Psycho - Post Malone Featuring Ty Dolla $ign
7. I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
8. The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
9. In My Feelings - Drake
10. Girls Like You - Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B
MELHORES ÁLBUNS
1. reputation - Taylor Swift
2. Scorpíon - Drake
3. beerbongs & bentleys - Post Malone
4. The Greatest Showman - Soundtrack
5. ÷ (Divide) - Ed Sheeran
6. Invasion Of Privacy - Cardi B
7. ASTROWORLD - Travis Scott
8. Stoney - Post Malone
9. ? - XXXTENTACION
10. Culture II - Migos
MELHORES ARTISTAS
1. Drake
2. Post Malone
3. Ed Sheeran
4. Taylor Swift
5. Cardi B
6. XXXTENTACION
7. Imagine Dragons
8. BTS
9. Bruno Mars
10. Camila Cabello
MAIORES REVELAÇÕES
1. Cardi B
2. XXXTENTACION
3. Juice WRLD
4. Dua Lipa
5. 6ix9ine