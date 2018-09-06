Canal E! vai transmitir People's Choice Awards em novembro

Folhapress

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - O People's Choice Awards 2018 teve seus indicados anunciados nesta quarta (5). Na música, estão entre os favoritos Beyoncé, que também figura com a dupla The Carters, que ela forma com seu marido, Jay Z. O rapper Drake tem sete nomeações.

Nos programas e séries de TV, "The Walking Dead" e "13 Reasons Why" também figuram em diversas categorias, inclusive como Série do Ano.

A votação já está aberta na internet, e a premiação está marcada para o dia 11 de novembro.

Nas categorias relacionadas à cinema, o filme "Vingadores: Guerra Infinita" tem indicados a diversos prêmios em nome de Chris Hemsworth, o Thor, e Robert Downey Jr, o Homem de Ferro, e Scarlett Johansson, a Viúva Negra. No quesito super-heróis, há ainda, Chadwick Boseman, protagonista de Pantera Negra, que pode levar o prêmio de Astro de Cinema.

A novidade deste ano é os canais da rede E! vão transmitir toda a premiação, desde o tapete vermelho. Antes, a cerimônia era televisionada pela CBS. O People's Choice Awards será exibido nos 17 canais internacionais da emissora.

Confira a lista dos indicados:

MÚSICA

- Artista Masculino do Ano

Drake

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Kendrick Lamar

Keith Urban

Ed Sheeran

Logic

G-Eazy

Shawn Mendes (foto)

Thomas Rhett

Jay-Z

Bruno Mars

- Artista Feminina do Ano

Taylor Swift

Beyoncé

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello (foto)

SZA

Nicki Minaj

Selena Gomez

Carrie Underwood

Pink

Jennifer Lopez

Dua Lipa

- Grupo do Ano

Migos

Twenty One Pilots

Dan + Shay

Panic! At the Disco

Gorillaz

Imagine Dragons

5 Seconds of Summer

BTS

Fall Out Boy

Little Big Town

Sugarland

Maroon 5

- Música do Ano

Drake, "God's Plan"

Drake, "In My Feelings" (vídeo acima)

Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign, "Psycho"

Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"

Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"

Migos, "Stir Fry"

Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA, "All the Stars"

Selena Gomez, "Back to You"

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"

Migos feat. Drake, "Walk It Talk It"

Travis Scott, "Butterfly Effect"

The Carters, "Apes--t"

- Álbum do Ano

Post Malone, "Beerbongs & Bentleys"

Drake, "Scorpion"

Cardi B, "Invasion of Privacy"

Migos, "Culture II"

J. Cole, "Kod"

Camila Cabello, "Camila"

Travis Scott, "Astroworld"

Shawn Mendes, "Shawn Mendes"

Ariana Grande, "Sweetner" (foto)

Logic, "Bobby Tarantino II"

The Weeknd, "My Dear Melancholy"

Nicki Minaj, "Queen"

- Artista Country do Ano

Thomas Rhett

Luke Bryan

Jason Aldean

Kelsea Ballerini

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Little Big Town

Sam Hunt

Blake Shelton

Florida Georgia Line (foto)

Keith Urban

Sugarland

- Artista Latino do Ano

Becky G

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Bad Bunny

Natti Natasha

Alvaro Soler

Ozuna

Shakira

Nicky Jam

- Clipe do Ano

Drake, "God's Plan"

Drake, "In My Feelings"

Selena Gomez, "Back to You"

Bruno Mars & Cardi B, "Finesse"

Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"

Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B, "Girls Like You" (vídeo acima)

Dua Lipa, "IDGAF"

Childish Gambino, "This Is America"

Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign, "Psycho"

The Weeknd, "Call Out My Name"

The Carters, "Apes--t"

Camila Cabello, "Never Be the Same"

- Turnê do Ano

Beyoncé & Jay Z, "On the Run II Tour" (foto)

Justin Timberlake, "Man of the Woods Tour"

U2, "Experience + Innocence Tour"

Kenny Chesney, "Trip Around the Sun Tour"

Taylor Swift, "Reputation Tour"

Britney Spears, "Piece of Me Tour"

Foo Fighters, "Concrete and Gold Tour"

Katy Perry, "Witness Tour"

Imagine Dragons, "Evolve Tour"

Bruno Mars, "24k Magic Tour"

Pink, "Beautiful Trauma Tour"

Shania Twain, "Now Tour"

FILMES E SERIADOS

- Filme de 2018

Pantera Negra

Vingadores: Guerra Infinita

Os Incríveis 2

Deadpool 2

Han Solo: Uma História Star Wars

Cinquenta Tons de Liberdade

Jogador Número 1

Um Lugar Silencioso

Jurassic World: Reino Ameaçado

Uma Dobra no Tempo

Oito Mulheres e um Segredo

Missão Impossível: Efeito Fallout

- Filme de Comédia de 2018

Com Amor, Simon

Te Peguei!

A Noite do Jogo

Não Vai Dar

I Feel Pretty

Do Jeito Que Elas Querem

Alma da Festa

Tio Drew

Overboard

Meu Ex é um Espião

Mamma Mia: Lá Vamos Nós de Novo

Podres de Ricos

- Filme de Ação de 2018

Pantera Negra

Vingadores: Guerra Infinita

Deadpool 2

Han Solo: Uma História Star Wars

Jogador Número 1

Homem-Formiga e a Vespa

O Protetor 2

Jurassic World: Reino Ameaçado

Rampage: Destruição Total

Oito Mulheres e um Segredo

Megatubarão

Missão Impossível: Efeito Fallout

- Filme de Drama de 2018

Cinquenta Tons de Liberdade

12 Heróis

Aniquilação

Operação Red Sparrow

Breaking In

15h17 - Trem Para Paris

Acrimony

Vidas à Deriva

Sol da Meia-Noite

A Primeira Noite de Crime

Infiltrado na Klan

Um Lugar Silencioso

- Filme de Família de 2018

Os Incríveis 2

Uma Dobra no Tempo

As Aventuras de Paddington 2

Pedro Coelho

Hotel Transylvania 3

Gnomeu e Julieta: O Mistério do Jardim

I Can Only Imagine

Show Dogs

O Homem das Cavernas

Os Jovens Titãs em Ação!

Christopher Robin - Um Reencontro Inesquecível

A.X.L.

- Astro de Cinema de 2018

Paul Rudd - Homem-Formiga e a Vespa

Chris Hemsworth - Vingadores: Guerra Infinita

Robert Downey Jr - Vingadores: Guerra Infinita

Ryan Reynolds - Deadpool 2

Chadwick Boseman - Pantera Negra

Dwayne Johnson - Skyscraper

Michael B. Jordan - Pantera Negra

Chris Pratt - Jurassic World: Reino Ameaçado

John Boyega - Círculo de Fogo: A Revolta

Tom Cruise - Missão Impossível: Efeito Fallout

Pierce Brosnan - Mamma Mia: Lá Vamos Nós de Novo!

Nick Robinson - Com Amor, Simon

- Estrela de Cinema de 2018

Evangeline Lilly - Homem-Formiga e a Vespa

Scarlett Johansson - Vingadores: Guerra Infinita

Oprah Winfrey - Uma Dobra no Tempo

Sandra Bullock - Oito Mulheres e um Segredo

Reese Witherspoon - Uma Dobra no Tempo

Leslie Mann - Não Vai Dar

Anne Hathaway - Oito Homens e um Segredo

Lily James - Mamma Mia: Lá Vamos Nós de Novo!

Melissa McCarthy - Alma da Festa

Bryce Dallas Howard - Jurassic World: Reino Ameaçado

Emily Blunt - Um Lugar Silencioso

Jennifer Lawrence - Operação: Red Sparrow

- Astro/Estrela de Drama de 2018

Reese Witherspoon - Uma Dobra no Tempo

Oprah Winfrey - Uma Dobra no Tempo

John Krasinski - Um Lugar Silencioso

Emily Blunt - Um Lugar Silencioso

Natalie Portman - Aniquilação

Jennifer Lawrence - Operação: Red Sparrow

Chris Hemsworth, 12 Heróis

Gina Rodriguez - Aniquilação

Ewan McGregor - Christopher Robin - Um Reencontro Inesquecível

John David Washington - Infiltrado na Klan

Shailene Woodley - Vidas à Deriva

Jamie Dornan - Cinquenta Tons de Liberdade

- Astro/Estrela de Comédia de 2018

Awkwafina - Podres de Ricos

Constance Wu - Podres de Ricos

Amy Schumer - I Feel Pretty

Melissa McCarthy - Alma da Festa

John Cena - Não Vai Dar

Leslie Mann - Não Vai Dar

Nick Robinson- Com Amor, Simon

Amanda Seyfried - Mamma Mia: Lá Vamos Nós De Novo!

Anna Faris - Overboard

John Hamm - Te Peguei!

Tiffany Haddish - Tio Drew

Mila Kunis - Meu Ex é um Espião

- Astro/Estrela de Ação de 2018

Chris Hemsworth - Vingadores: Guerra Infinita

Evangeline Lilly - Homem-Formiga e a Vespa

Ryan Reynolds - Deadpool 2

Donald Glover - Han Solo: Uma História Star Wars

Alicia Vikander - Tomb Raider

Chadwick Boseman - Pantera Negra

Danai Gurira - Pantera Negra

Michael B. Jordan - Pantera Negra

Dwayne Johnson - Rampage: Destruição Total

Chris Pratt - Jurassic World: Reino Ameaçado

Scarlett Johansson - Vingadores: Guerra Infinita

Tom Cruise - Missão Impossível: Efeito Fallout

- TV Show de 2018

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

Grey's Anatomy

The Big Bang Theory

Will & Grace

WWE Raw

The Good Doctor

13 Reasons Why

9-1-1

America's Got Talent

Modern Family

Saturday Night Live

- Show de Drama de 2018

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

Grey's Anatomy

13 Reasons Why

The Good Doctor

Scandal

Lost in Space

9-1-1

Westworld

Riverdale

The Handmaid's Tale

Castle Rock

- Show de Comédia de 2018

Saturday Night Live

The Big Bang Theory

Modern Family

Will & Grace

Black-ish

Mom

Orange Is the New Black

The Good Place

Atlanta

Santa Clarita Diet

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Insecure

Show Revival de 2018

Will & Grace

American Idol

Trading Spaces

Arrested Development

One Day at a Time

Queer Eye

X-Files

Love Connection

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Dynasty

Lost in Space

Fear Factor

- Reality Show de 2018

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Queer Eye

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of New York City

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Basketball Wives

Gold Rush

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta

Love and Hip Hop: New York

Teen Mom

Chrisley Knows Best

Vanderpump Rules

Competição de 2018

Nailed It

The Voice

Survivor: Ghost Island

Ellen's Game of Games

The Amazing Race

Big Brother

Top Chef

MasterChef

RuPaul's Drag Race

America's Got Talent

American Idol

The Bachelor

- Astro de Série de TV de 2018

Andrew Lincoln - The Walking Dead

Norman Reedus - The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us

Jesse Williams - Grey's Anatomy

Jim Parsons - The Big Bang Theory

Cole Sprouse - Riverdale

Tony Goldwyn - Scandal

Justin Chambers - Grey's Anatomy

Scott Foley - Scandal

Ian Armitage - Young Sheldon

Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor

- Estrela de Série de TV de 2018

Ellen Pompeo - Grey's Anatomy

Kerry Washington - Scandal

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Mandy Moore - This Is Us

Camila Mendes - Riverdale

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Issa Rae - Insecure

Kristen Bell - The Good Place

Lauren Cohan - The Walking Dead

Viola Davis - How to Get Away With Murder

Danai Gurira - The Walking Dead

Kaley Cuoco - The Big Bang Theory

- Estrela de Série de Drama de 2018

Andrew Lincoln - The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo - Grey's Anatomy

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Kerry Washington - Scandal

Justin Hartley - This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay - Law & Order: SVU

Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor

Chrissy Metz - This Is Us

KJ Apa - Riverdale

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace:

American Crime Story

Katherine Langford - 13 Reasons Why

Estrela de Série de Comédia de 2018

Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Jim Parsons - The Big Bang Theory

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Kristen Bell - The Good Place

Sofia Vergara - Modern Family

Yara Shahidi - Grown-ish

Megan Mullally - Will & Grace

Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

Tiffany Haddish - The Last O.G.

Ted Danson - The Good Place

Drew Barrymore - Santa Clarita Diet

- Talk Show de 2018

Rachael Ray

Ellen

Steve

Live With Kelly and Ryan

The Wendy Williams Show

The View

The Today Show

The Dr. Oz Show

The Talk

Good Morning America

The Real

Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith

- Show Noturno de 2018

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Conan

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

Late Night With Seth Meyers

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Real Time with Bill MaherCompetidor de 2018

Becca Kufrin -The Bachelorette

Colton Underwood - Bachelor in Paradise

Nikki Bella - Dancing With the Stars

Maddie Poppe - American Idol

Brynn Cartelli - The Voice

Cody Nickson - The Amazing Race

Eva Igo - World of Dance

Wendell Holland - Survivor

Adam Rippon - Dancing With the Stars

Aquaria - RuPaul's Drag Race

Joe Flamm - Top Chef

Miz Cracker - RuPaul's Drag Race

Estrela de Reality Show de 2018

Khloe Kardashian - Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian West - Keeping Up With the Kardashians

NeNe Leakes - The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Antoni Porowski - Queer Eye

Jonathan Van Ness - Queer Eye

Joanna Gaines - Fixer Upper

Bethenny Frankel - The Real Housewives of New York City

Lisa Vanderpump - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi - Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio - Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race

Nikki Bella - Total Bellas

- Série de 2018

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime

Story

Killing Eve

The Sinner

GLOW

The Walking Dead

Queer Eye

Ozark

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

13 Reasons Why

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Shameless

Younger

- Série de Sci-fi/Fantasia de 2018

Supernatural

Arrow

The Originals

Dr. Who

The Expanse

Marvel's Luke Cage

Supergirl

Marvel's Jessica Jones

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Once Upon a Time

Cloak and Dagger

Black Lightning

- Competidor de 2018

Becca Kufrin - The Bachelorette

Colton Underwood - Bachelor in Paradise

Nikki Bella - Dancing With the Stars

Maddie Poppe - American Idol

Brynn Cartelli - The Voice

Cody Nickson - The Amazing Race

Eva Igo - World of Dance

Wendell Holland - Survivor

Adam Rippon - Dancing With the Stars

Aquaria - RuPaul's Drag Race

Joe Flamm - Top Chef

Miz Cracker - RuPaul's Drag Race