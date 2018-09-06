Canal E! vai transmitir People's Choice Awards em novembro
SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - O People's Choice Awards 2018 teve seus indicados anunciados nesta quarta (5). Na música, estão entre os favoritos Beyoncé, que também figura com a dupla The Carters, que ela forma com seu marido, Jay Z. O rapper Drake tem sete nomeações.
Nos programas e séries de TV, "The Walking Dead" e "13 Reasons Why" também figuram em diversas categorias, inclusive como Série do Ano.
A votação já está aberta na internet, e a premiação está marcada para o dia 11 de novembro.
Nas categorias relacionadas à cinema, o filme "Vingadores: Guerra Infinita" tem indicados a diversos prêmios em nome de Chris Hemsworth, o Thor, e Robert Downey Jr, o Homem de Ferro, e Scarlett Johansson, a Viúva Negra. No quesito super-heróis, há ainda, Chadwick Boseman, protagonista de Pantera Negra, que pode levar o prêmio de Astro de Cinema.
A novidade deste ano é os canais da rede E! vão transmitir toda a premiação, desde o tapete vermelho. Antes, a cerimônia era televisionada pela CBS. O People's Choice Awards será exibido nos 17 canais internacionais da emissora.
Confira a lista dos indicados:
MÚSICA
- Artista Masculino do Ano
Drake
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Kendrick Lamar
Keith Urban
Ed Sheeran
Logic
G-Eazy
Shawn Mendes (foto)
Thomas Rhett
Jay-Z
Bruno Mars
- Artista Feminina do Ano
Taylor Swift
Beyoncé
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello (foto)
SZA
Nicki Minaj
Selena Gomez
Carrie Underwood
Pink
Jennifer Lopez
Dua Lipa
- Grupo do Ano
Migos
Twenty One Pilots
Dan + Shay
Panic! At the Disco
Gorillaz
Imagine Dragons
5 Seconds of Summer
BTS
Fall Out Boy
Little Big Town
Sugarland
Maroon 5
- Música do Ano
Drake, "God's Plan"
Drake, "In My Feelings" (vídeo acima)
Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign, "Psycho"
Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"
Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"
Migos, "Stir Fry"
Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA, "All the Stars"
Selena Gomez, "Back to You"
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"
Migos feat. Drake, "Walk It Talk It"
Travis Scott, "Butterfly Effect"
The Carters, "Apes--t"
- Álbum do Ano
Post Malone, "Beerbongs & Bentleys"
Drake, "Scorpion"
Cardi B, "Invasion of Privacy"
Migos, "Culture II"
J. Cole, "Kod"
Camila Cabello, "Camila"
Travis Scott, "Astroworld"
Shawn Mendes, "Shawn Mendes"
Ariana Grande, "Sweetner" (foto)
Logic, "Bobby Tarantino II"
The Weeknd, "My Dear Melancholy"
Nicki Minaj, "Queen"
- Artista Country do Ano
Thomas Rhett
Luke Bryan
Jason Aldean
Kelsea Ballerini
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Little Big Town
Sam Hunt
Blake Shelton
Florida Georgia Line (foto)
Keith Urban
Sugarland
- Artista Latino do Ano
Becky G
CNCO
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Bad Bunny
Natti Natasha
Alvaro Soler
Ozuna
Shakira
Nicky Jam
- Clipe do Ano
Drake, "God's Plan"
Drake, "In My Feelings"
Selena Gomez, "Back to You"
Bruno Mars & Cardi B, "Finesse"
Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"
Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B, "Girls Like You" (vídeo acima)
Dua Lipa, "IDGAF"
Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign, "Psycho"
The Weeknd, "Call Out My Name"
The Carters, "Apes--t"
Camila Cabello, "Never Be the Same"
- Turnê do Ano
Beyoncé & Jay Z, "On the Run II Tour" (foto)
Justin Timberlake, "Man of the Woods Tour"
U2, "Experience + Innocence Tour"
Kenny Chesney, "Trip Around the Sun Tour"
Taylor Swift, "Reputation Tour"
Britney Spears, "Piece of Me Tour"
Foo Fighters, "Concrete and Gold Tour"
Katy Perry, "Witness Tour"
Imagine Dragons, "Evolve Tour"
Bruno Mars, "24k Magic Tour"
Pink, "Beautiful Trauma Tour"
Shania Twain, "Now Tour"
FILMES E SERIADOS
- Filme de 2018
Pantera Negra
Vingadores: Guerra Infinita
Os Incríveis 2
Deadpool 2
Han Solo: Uma História Star Wars
Cinquenta Tons de Liberdade
Jogador Número 1
Um Lugar Silencioso
Jurassic World: Reino Ameaçado
Uma Dobra no Tempo
Oito Mulheres e um Segredo
Missão Impossível: Efeito Fallout
- Filme de Comédia de 2018
Com Amor, Simon
Te Peguei!
A Noite do Jogo
Não Vai Dar
I Feel Pretty
Do Jeito Que Elas Querem
Alma da Festa
Tio Drew
Overboard
Meu Ex é um Espião
Mamma Mia: Lá Vamos Nós de Novo
Podres de Ricos
- Filme de Ação de 2018
Pantera Negra
Vingadores: Guerra Infinita
Deadpool 2
Han Solo: Uma História Star Wars
Jogador Número 1
Homem-Formiga e a Vespa
O Protetor 2
Jurassic World: Reino Ameaçado
Rampage: Destruição Total
Oito Mulheres e um Segredo
Megatubarão
Missão Impossível: Efeito Fallout
- Filme de Drama de 2018
Cinquenta Tons de Liberdade
12 Heróis
Aniquilação
Operação Red Sparrow
Breaking In
15h17 - Trem Para Paris
Acrimony
Vidas à Deriva
Sol da Meia-Noite
A Primeira Noite de Crime
Infiltrado na Klan
Um Lugar Silencioso
- Filme de Família de 2018
Os Incríveis 2
Uma Dobra no Tempo
As Aventuras de Paddington 2
Pedro Coelho
Hotel Transylvania 3
Gnomeu e Julieta: O Mistério do Jardim
I Can Only Imagine
Show Dogs
O Homem das Cavernas
Os Jovens Titãs em Ação!
Christopher Robin - Um Reencontro Inesquecível
A.X.L.
- Astro de Cinema de 2018
Paul Rudd - Homem-Formiga e a Vespa
Chris Hemsworth - Vingadores: Guerra Infinita
Robert Downey Jr - Vingadores: Guerra Infinita
Ryan Reynolds - Deadpool 2
Chadwick Boseman - Pantera Negra
Dwayne Johnson - Skyscraper
Michael B. Jordan - Pantera Negra
Chris Pratt - Jurassic World: Reino Ameaçado
John Boyega - Círculo de Fogo: A Revolta
Tom Cruise - Missão Impossível: Efeito Fallout
Pierce Brosnan - Mamma Mia: Lá Vamos Nós de Novo!
Nick Robinson - Com Amor, Simon
- Estrela de Cinema de 2018
Evangeline Lilly - Homem-Formiga e a Vespa
Scarlett Johansson - Vingadores: Guerra Infinita
Oprah Winfrey - Uma Dobra no Tempo
Sandra Bullock - Oito Mulheres e um Segredo
Reese Witherspoon - Uma Dobra no Tempo
Leslie Mann - Não Vai Dar
Anne Hathaway - Oito Homens e um Segredo
Lily James - Mamma Mia: Lá Vamos Nós de Novo!
Melissa McCarthy - Alma da Festa
Bryce Dallas Howard - Jurassic World: Reino Ameaçado
Emily Blunt - Um Lugar Silencioso
Jennifer Lawrence - Operação: Red Sparrow
- Astro/Estrela de Drama de 2018
Reese Witherspoon - Uma Dobra no Tempo
Oprah Winfrey - Uma Dobra no Tempo
John Krasinski - Um Lugar Silencioso
Emily Blunt - Um Lugar Silencioso
Natalie Portman - Aniquilação
Jennifer Lawrence - Operação: Red Sparrow
Chris Hemsworth, 12 Heróis
Gina Rodriguez - Aniquilação
Ewan McGregor - Christopher Robin - Um Reencontro Inesquecível
John David Washington - Infiltrado na Klan
Shailene Woodley - Vidas à Deriva
Jamie Dornan - Cinquenta Tons de Liberdade
- Astro/Estrela de Comédia de 2018
Awkwafina - Podres de Ricos
Constance Wu - Podres de Ricos
Amy Schumer - I Feel Pretty
Melissa McCarthy - Alma da Festa
John Cena - Não Vai Dar
Leslie Mann - Não Vai Dar
Nick Robinson- Com Amor, Simon
Amanda Seyfried - Mamma Mia: Lá Vamos Nós De Novo!
Anna Faris - Overboard
John Hamm - Te Peguei!
Tiffany Haddish - Tio Drew
Mila Kunis - Meu Ex é um Espião
- Astro/Estrela de Ação de 2018
Chris Hemsworth - Vingadores: Guerra Infinita
Evangeline Lilly - Homem-Formiga e a Vespa
Ryan Reynolds - Deadpool 2
Donald Glover - Han Solo: Uma História Star Wars
Alicia Vikander - Tomb Raider
Chadwick Boseman - Pantera Negra
Danai Gurira - Pantera Negra
Michael B. Jordan - Pantera Negra
Dwayne Johnson - Rampage: Destruição Total
Chris Pratt - Jurassic World: Reino Ameaçado
Scarlett Johansson - Vingadores: Guerra Infinita
Tom Cruise - Missão Impossível: Efeito Fallout
- TV Show de 2018
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
Grey's Anatomy
The Big Bang Theory
Will & Grace
WWE Raw
The Good Doctor
13 Reasons Why
9-1-1
America's Got Talent
Modern Family
Saturday Night Live
- Show de Drama de 2018
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
Grey's Anatomy
13 Reasons Why
The Good Doctor
Scandal
Lost in Space
9-1-1
Westworld
Riverdale
The Handmaid's Tale
Castle Rock
- Show de Comédia de 2018
Saturday Night Live
The Big Bang Theory
Modern Family
Will & Grace
Black-ish
Mom
Orange Is the New Black
The Good Place
Atlanta
Santa Clarita Diet
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Insecure
Show Revival de 2018
Will & Grace
American Idol
Trading Spaces
Arrested Development
One Day at a Time
Queer Eye
X-Files
Love Connection
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Dynasty
Lost in Space
Fear Factor
- Reality Show de 2018
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Queer Eye
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of New York City
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Basketball Wives
Gold Rush
Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta
Love and Hip Hop: New York
Teen Mom
Chrisley Knows Best
Vanderpump Rules
Competição de 2018
Nailed It
The Voice
Survivor: Ghost Island
Ellen's Game of Games
The Amazing Race
Big Brother
Top Chef
MasterChef
RuPaul's Drag Race
America's Got Talent
American Idol
The Bachelor
- Astro de Série de TV de 2018
Andrew Lincoln - The Walking Dead
Norman Reedus - The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us
Jesse Williams - Grey's Anatomy
Jim Parsons - The Big Bang Theory
Cole Sprouse - Riverdale
Tony Goldwyn - Scandal
Justin Chambers - Grey's Anatomy
Scott Foley - Scandal
Ian Armitage - Young Sheldon
Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor
- Estrela de Série de TV de 2018
Ellen Pompeo - Grey's Anatomy
Kerry Washington - Scandal
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Mandy Moore - This Is Us
Camila Mendes - Riverdale
Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
Issa Rae - Insecure
Kristen Bell - The Good Place
Lauren Cohan - The Walking Dead
Viola Davis - How to Get Away With Murder
Danai Gurira - The Walking Dead
Kaley Cuoco - The Big Bang Theory
- Estrela de Série de Drama de 2018
Andrew Lincoln - The Walking Dead
Ellen Pompeo - Grey's Anatomy
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Kerry Washington - Scandal
Justin Hartley - This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay - Law & Order: SVU
Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor
Chrissy Metz - This Is Us
KJ Apa - Riverdale
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace:
American Crime Story
Katherine Langford - 13 Reasons Why
Estrela de Série de Comédia de 2018
Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Jim Parsons - The Big Bang Theory
Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
Donald Glover - Atlanta
Kristen Bell - The Good Place
Sofia Vergara - Modern Family
Yara Shahidi - Grown-ish
Megan Mullally - Will & Grace
Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
Tiffany Haddish - The Last O.G.
Ted Danson - The Good Place
Drew Barrymore - Santa Clarita Diet
- Talk Show de 2018
Rachael Ray
Ellen
Steve
Live With Kelly and Ryan
The Wendy Williams Show
The View
The Today Show
The Dr. Oz Show
The Talk
Good Morning America
The Real
Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith
- Show Noturno de 2018
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Conan
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
Late Night With Seth Meyers
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
Real Time with Bill MaherCompetidor de 2018
Becca Kufrin -The Bachelorette
Colton Underwood - Bachelor in Paradise
Nikki Bella - Dancing With the Stars
Maddie Poppe - American Idol
Brynn Cartelli - The Voice
Cody Nickson - The Amazing Race
Eva Igo - World of Dance
Wendell Holland - Survivor
Adam Rippon - Dancing With the Stars
Aquaria - RuPaul's Drag Race
Joe Flamm - Top Chef
Miz Cracker - RuPaul's Drag Race
Estrela de Reality Show de 2018
Khloe Kardashian - Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Kim Kardashian West - Keeping Up With the Kardashians
NeNe Leakes - The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Antoni Porowski - Queer Eye
Jonathan Van Ness - Queer Eye
Joanna Gaines - Fixer Upper
Bethenny Frankel - The Real Housewives of New York City
Lisa Vanderpump - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi - Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio - Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race
Nikki Bella - Total Bellas
- Série de 2018
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime
Story
Killing Eve
The Sinner
GLOW
The Walking Dead
Queer Eye
Ozark
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
13 Reasons Why
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Shameless
Younger
- Série de Sci-fi/Fantasia de 2018
Supernatural
Arrow
The Originals
Dr. Who
The Expanse
Marvel's Luke Cage
Supergirl
Marvel's Jessica Jones
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Once Upon a Time
Cloak and Dagger
Black Lightning
- Competidor de 2018
Becca Kufrin - The Bachelorette
Colton Underwood - Bachelor in Paradise
Nikki Bella - Dancing With the Stars
Maddie Poppe - American Idol
Brynn Cartelli - The Voice
Cody Nickson - The Amazing Race
Eva Igo - World of Dance
Wendell Holland - Survivor
Adam Rippon - Dancing With the Stars
Aquaria - RuPaul's Drag Race
Joe Flamm - Top Chef
Miz Cracker - RuPaul's Drag Race