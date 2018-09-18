Favorita da noite, 'Game of Thrones' vence melhor série de drama do Emmy
SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - No lugar de discursos mais politizados, algumas piadinhas e um pedido de casamento estiveram entre os principais momentos na entrega dos prêmios Emmy, que teve apresentação de Colin Jost e Michael Che, dupla de Saturday Night Live.
Entre outros momentos não tão surpreendentes Game of Thrones, da HBO, recuperou o troféu principal da festa. A série não concorreu no ano passado e viu The Handmaids Tale (Hulu) ficar com os principais prêmios em 2017.
Desta vez, porém, as aias foram as grandes derrotadas na categoria drama, que distribuiu os principais prêmios para várias séries. The Americans, em sua última temporada, rendeu o troféu de melhor ator para o britânico Matthew Rhys também venceu na categoria roteiro.
Claire Foy, desta vez, conseguiu superar Elisabeth Moss no prêmio de melhor atriz por sua rainha Elizabeth 2ª, em The Crown é a despedida da atriz da personagem na série, que terá um salto no tempo.
O ator Peter Dinklage, que interpreta Tyrion Lannister em Game of Thrones, voltou a vencer na categoria ator coadjuvante levou o mesmo prêmio na primeira temporada. E desta vez se lembrou de agradecer a mulher. E Thandie Newton surpreendeu ao levar a melhor sobre três atrizes de The Handmaids Tale na categoria de coadjuvante por Westworld, série da HBO.
A briga entre HBO e Netflix saiu sem vencedor. Cada um saiu com 23 estatuetas.
Antes das premiações de drama, quem mais chocou a plateia foi mesmo Glenn Weiss, que recebeu um troféu pela direção na cerimônia do Oscar. No discurso, aproveitou para pedir a namorada em casamento, para espanto dela e da plateia. Saiu com um sim.
Entre os prêmios para séries cômicas, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, da Amazon, herdou a coroa da cancelada e premiadíssima Veep.
Rachel Brosnahan e Alex Borstein ficaram, respectivamente, com os troféus de melhor atriz e atriz coadjuvante. Criadora da série e antes mais conhecida por Gilmore Girls Amy Sherman-Palladino levou os prêmios de direção e roteiro, no qual mantém sua característica de diálogos rápidos e cortantes.
Sem a badalação de Big Little Lies, que ganhou tudo no ano passado, as categorias de minissérie ou telefilme ficaram mais divididas, mas o principal vencedor foi O Assassinato de Gianni Versace - American Crime Story, exibido no Brasil pelo canal FX.
Criador do programa, Ryan Murphy lembrou as vítimas de crimes de ódio contra homossexuais em um dos principais discursos da noite.
"Essa série é sobre homofobia. Uma em cada quatro pessoas LGBTQ+ nesse país sera vitima de crimes de ódio. Dedicamos esse premio a eles", disse Murphy.
Darren Criss, no papel do assassino de Versace, levou o prêmio de ator. Murphy, o novo queridinho da TV, levou ainda o prêmio de direção pela minissérie, com a qual se despede do grupo Fox o showrunner assinou recentemente contrato multimilionário para desenvolver programas para a Netflix.
Aqui, o serviço sob demanda ficou com os prêmios de ator coadjuvante (Jeff Daniels) e atriz coadjuvante (Merritt Wever), ambos por Godless.
Episódio da cult Black Mirror (Netflix), USS Callister levou o prêmio de roteiro. David Lynch e o novo Twin Peaks saíram sem nada.
PRÊMIOS PRINCIPAIS:
Série de Drama
"The Americans"
"The Crown"
"Game of Thrones" - Vencedor
"This Is Us"
"Stranger Things"
"Westworld"
Melhor Comédia
"Atlanta"
"Barry"
"Black-ish"
"Glow"
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - Vencedora
"Curb your enthusiasm"
"Sillicon Valley"
"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
Melhor Minissérie
"American Crime Story" - Vencedor
"Genius"
"Godless"
"Patrick Melrose"
"The Alienist"
Melhor atriz em série dramática
Claire Foy - ("The Crown") - Vencedora
Elisabeth Moss - ("The Handmaid's Tale")
Evan Rachel Wood - ("Westworld")
Keri Russell - ("The Americans")
Sandra Oh - ("Killing eve")
Tatiana Maslany - ("Orphan Black")
Melhor ator em série dramática
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Ed Harris (Westworld)
Matthew Rhys (The Americans) - Vencedor
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Melhor direção em série dramática
Jeremy Podeswa - ("Game of Thrones")
Alan Taylor - ("Game of Thrones")
Kari Skogland - ("The Handmaid's Tale")
Jason Bateman - ("Ozark")
Daniel Sackheim - ("Ozark")
Ross Duffer e Matt Duffer - ("Stranger Things")
Stephen Daldry - ("The Crown") - Vencedor
Melhor roteiro de série dramática
David Benioff e D. B. Weiss - "Game of thrones" ("The dragon and the wolf")
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - "Killing eve" ("Nice face")
Bruce Miller - "The handmaid's tale" ('June")
Matt Duffer e Ross Duffer - "Stranger Things" ("Chapter Nine: The gate")
Joel Fields e Joseph Weisberg - "The Americans" ("Start") - Vencedor
Peter Morgan - "The Crown" ("Mystery man")
Atriz coadjuvante em série dramática
Lena Headey ("Game of Thrones")
Millie Bobby Brown ("Stranger Things")
Vanessa Kirby ("The Crown")
Yvonne Strahovski ("The Handmaid's Tale")
Alexis Bledel ("The Handmaid's Tale")
Ann Dowd ("The Handmaid's Tale")
Thandie Newton ("Westworld") - Vencedora
Ator coadjuvante em série dramática
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau ("Game Of Thrones")
Peter Dinklage ("Game Of Thrones") - Vencedor
Mandy Patinkin ("Homeland")
David Harbour ("Stranger Things")
Matt Smith ("The Crown")
Joseph Fiennes ("The Handmaid's Tale")
Melhor direção em especial de variedades
Glenn Weiss ("Cerimônia do Oscar 2018") - Vencedor
Stan Lathan ("Dave Chapelle: Equanimity")
Michael Bonfiglio ("Jerry before Seinfeld")
Marcus Raboy ("Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life")
Hamish Hamilton ("Show de intervalo do Super Bowl com Justin Timberlake")
Melhor roteiro de especial de variedades
Samantha Bee, Pat Cassels, Mike Drucker, Eric Drysdale, Mathan Erhardt, Miles Kahn e Nicole Silverberg - ("Full Frontal with Samantha Bee: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It's Complicated)")
John Mulaney - ("John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City") - Vencedor
Michelle Wolf - ("Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady")
Patton Oswalt - ("Patton Oswalt: Annihilation")
Steve Martin e Martin Short - ("Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life")
Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV
Antonio Banderas ("Genius")
Darren Criss ("American Crime Story") - Vencedor
Benedict Cumberbatch ("Patrick Melrose")
Jeff Daniels ("The Looming Tower")
John Legend ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live in concert")
Jesse Plemons ("Black Mirror")
Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV
Edie Falco ("Law & Order True Crime")
Regina King ("Seven Seconds") - Vencedora
Sarah Paulson ("American Horror Story")
Jessica Biel ("The Sinner")
Laura Dern ("The Tale")
Melhor direção em série limitada, filme para a TV ou especial de drama
Ryan Murphy ("American Crime Story") - Vencedor
Scott Frank ("Godless")
David Leveaux e Alex Leveaux ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert")
Barry Levinson ("Paterno")
Edward Berger ("Patrick Melrose")
Craig Zisk ("The looming tower")
David Lynch ("Twin Peaks")
Melhor roteiro em minissérie ou filme feito para TV
Kevin McManus e Matthew McManus - "American vandal" ("Clean up")
Tom Rob Smith - "American crime story" ("House by the Lake")
Charlie Brooker e William Bridges "Black Mirror" ("USS Callister") - Vencedor
Scott Frank ("Godless")
David Nicholls ("Patrick Melrose")
Mark Frost e David Lynch ("Twin Peaks")
Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme feito para TV
Jeff Daniels ("Godless") - Vencedor
Brandon Victor Dixon ("Jesus Christ Superstar")
John Leguizamo ("Waco")
Ricky Martin ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story")
Edgar Ramirez ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story")
Michael Stuhlbarg ("The Looming Tower")
Finn Wittrock ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story")
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme feito para TV
Sara Bareilles ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert")
Penelope Cruz ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story")
Judith Light ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story")
Adina Porter ("American Horror Story: Cult")
Merritt Wever ("Godless") - Vencedora
Letitia Wright ("Black Museum - Black Mirror")
Melhor Ator em série de comédia
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry) - Vencedor
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Melhor Atriz em série de comédia
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) - Vencedora
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Melhor Direção em Série de Comédia
Atlanta ("FUBU"), Donald Glover
Silicon Valley ("Initial Coin Offering"), Mike Judge
Atlanta ("Teddy Perkins"), Hiro Murai
Silicon Valley ("Chief Operating Officer"), Jamie Babbit
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, ("Pilot"), Amy Sherman-Palladino - Vencedora
Barry, ("Make Your Mark"), Bill Hader
The Big Bang Theory, ("The Bow Tie Symmetry"), Mark Cendrowski
Melhor Roteiro em Série de Comédia
Atlanta, "Alligator Man", Donald Glover
Atlanta, "Barbershop", Stefani Robinson
Silicon Valley, "Fifty-One Percent", Alec Berg
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, ("Pilot"), Amy Sherman-Palladino - Vencedora
Barry, "Make Your Mark", Alec Berg e Bill Hader
Barry, "Loud, Fast And Keep Going", Liz Sarnoff
Atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia
Zazie Beetz (Atlanta) - FX
Betty Gilpin (Glow) - Netflix
Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne)
Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) - Vencedora
Megan Mullally (Will & Grace) - Netflix
Ator coadjuvante em série de comédia
Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)
Henry Winkler (Barry) - Vencedor
Louie Anderson (Baskets)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tituss Burgess ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt")
Reality-Show
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPauls Drag Race - Vencedor
Top Chef
The Voice
Melhor programa de esquetes
"At home with Amy Sedaris"
"Drunk History"
"I love you, America"
"Portlandia"
"Saturday Night Live" - Vencedor
"Tracey Ullman's Show"
Melhor programa de talk-show
"Full frontal with Samantha Bee"
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" - Vencedor
"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"
"The Late Late Show with James Corden"
"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"
PRÊMIOS PRELIMINARES:
Melhor Atriz Convidada em Comédia
Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live
Melhor Ator Convidado em Comédia
Katt Williams, Atlanta
Melhor Atriz Convidada em Drama
Samira Wiley, The Handmaids Tale
Melhor Ator Convidado em Drama
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Melhor Telefilme
Black Mirror: USS Callister
Melhor Programa Infantil
The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special
Melhor Animação
Rick and Morty
Melhor Dublagem de Personagem
Alex Borstein, Uma Família da Pesada (Family Guy)
Melhor Série Curta
Robot Chicken
Melhor Elenco de Comédia
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Melhor Elenco de Drama
The Crown
Melhor Elenco de Minissérie
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Melhor Cinematografia em Série Multicâmera (Sitcom)
Will & Grace
Melhor Cinematografia em Série Câmera Única em formato de 30 min.
Atlanta
Melhor Cinematografia em Série Câmera Única em formato de 60 min.
The Crown
Melhor Cinematografia em Minissérie ou Telefilme
Genius: Picasso (NatGeo)
Melhor Edição em Série Câmera Única para Comédias
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Melhor Edição em Série Multicâmera para Comédias (Sitcom)
Will & Grace
Melhor Edição em Série Câmera Única para Dramas
The Handmaids Tale
Melhor Edição em Série Câmera Única para Minisséries ou Telefilme
Black Mirror: USS Callister
Melhor Abertura
Counterpart
Melhor Trilha Sonora Original de Abertura
Godless
Melhor Trilha Sonora em Drama
Game of Thrones
Melhor Trilha Sonora em Minissérie, Telefilme ou Especial
March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step
Melhor Supervisão Musical
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Melhor Edição de Som em Programas de 60 min.
Stranger Things
Melhor Edição de Som em Programas de 30 min.
Atlanta
Melhor Edição de Som em Minissérie ou Telefilme
Black Mirror: USS Callister
Melhor Edição de Som em Programação Informativo
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Melhor Edição de Som em Especial ou Programa de Variedades
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Melhor Mixagem de Áudio em Programas de 60 min.
Game of Thrones
Melhor Mixagem de Áudio em Programas de 30 min.
Barry
Melhor Mixagem de Áudio em Minissérie ou Telefilme
Genius: Picasso (NatGeo)
Melhor Mixagem de Áudio em Programa Informativo
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Melhor Mixagem de Áudio em Especial ou Programa de Variedades
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
Game of Thrones
Melhores Efeitos Visuais Coadjuvantes
The Alienist
Melhor Cordeador de Dublês em Drama
Game of Thrones
Melhor Coordenador de Dublês em Comédia
GLOW
Melhor Figurino em Série de Época
The Crown
Melhor Figurino em Série de Fantasia ou Sci-Fi
Game of Thrones
Melhor Figurino em Série Contemporânea
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Melhor Maquiagem
Westworld
Melhor Maquiagem de Efeitos Especiais
Game of Thrones
Melhor Maquiagem em Minissérie
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Melhor Penteado
Westworld
Melhor Penteado em Minissérie
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Melhor Produção de Design em Série de Fantasia ou Sci-Fi
Game of Thrones
Melhor Produção de Design em Série Contemporânea
The Handmaids Tale
Melhor Produção de Design em Programas de 30 min.
GLOW
Melhor Produção de Design em Programa de Variedades
Saturday Night Live
Melhor Produção de Design em Especial de Variedades
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Melhor Mídia Interativa
Westworld
Melhor Reality Show Estruturado
Queer Eye
Melhor Reality Show Não Estruturado
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell
Melhor Apresentador de Reality Show
RuPaul, RuPauls Drag Race
Melhor Documentário
Wild Wild Country
Melhor Especial
The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling
Melhor Especial Ao Vivo
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Melhor Especial de Variedade
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity
Melhor Especial Informativo
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Melhor Programa Interativo
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Melhor Curta Não Ficcional
Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown
Melhor Curta em Programa de Variedades
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Melhor Direção em Reality Show
RuPauls Drag Race
Melhor Direção em Programa de Variedades
Saturday Night Live
Melhor Roteiro em Programa Não Ficcional
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Melhor Roteiro em Programa de Variedades
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Melhor Elenco em Reality Show
Queer Eye
Melhor Coreografia
Mandy Moore, So You Think You Can Dance
Melhor Figurino em Reality Show
RuPauls Drag Race
Melhor Penteado em Programa Multicâmera
RuPauls Drag Race
Melhor Fotografia em Programa de Variedades
Saturday Night Live
Melhor Fotografia em Especial
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Melhor Maquiagem
Saturday Night Live
Melhor Iluminação
Saturday Night Live
Melhor Canção Original
Come Back Barack, Saturday Night Live
Melhor Narrador
Sir David Attenborough, Blue Planet II