Favorita da noite, 'Game of Thrones' vence melhor série de drama do Emmy

Folhapress

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - No lugar de discursos mais politizados, algumas piadinhas e um pedido de casamento estiveram entre os principais momentos na entrega dos prêmios Emmy, que teve apresentação de Colin Jost e Michael Che, dupla de Saturday Night Live.

Entre outros momentos não tão surpreendentes Game of Thrones, da HBO, recuperou o troféu principal da festa. A série não concorreu no ano passado e viu The Handmaids Tale (Hulu) ficar com os principais prêmios em 2017.

Desta vez, porém, as aias foram as grandes derrotadas na categoria drama, que distribuiu os principais prêmios para várias séries. The Americans, em sua última temporada, rendeu o troféu de melhor ator para o britânico Matthew Rhys também venceu na categoria roteiro.

Claire Foy, desta vez, conseguiu superar Elisabeth Moss no prêmio de melhor atriz por sua rainha Elizabeth 2ª, em The Crown é a despedida da atriz da personagem na série, que terá um salto no tempo.

O ator Peter Dinklage, que interpreta Tyrion Lannister em Game of Thrones, voltou a vencer na categoria ator coadjuvante levou o mesmo prêmio na primeira temporada. E desta vez se lembrou de agradecer a mulher. E Thandie Newton surpreendeu ao levar a melhor sobre três atrizes de The Handmaids Tale na categoria de coadjuvante por Westworld, série da HBO.

A briga entre HBO e Netflix saiu sem vencedor. Cada um saiu com 23 estatuetas.

Antes das premiações de drama, quem mais chocou a plateia foi mesmo Glenn Weiss, que recebeu um troféu pela direção na cerimônia do Oscar. No discurso, aproveitou para pedir a namorada em casamento, para espanto dela e da plateia. Saiu com um sim.

Entre os prêmios para séries cômicas, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, da Amazon, herdou a coroa da cancelada e premiadíssima Veep.

Rachel Brosnahan e Alex Borstein ficaram, respectivamente, com os troféus de melhor atriz e atriz coadjuvante. Criadora da série e antes mais conhecida por Gilmore Girls Amy Sherman-Palladino levou os prêmios de direção e roteiro, no qual mantém sua característica de diálogos rápidos e cortantes.

Sem a badalação de Big Little Lies, que ganhou tudo no ano passado, as categorias de minissérie ou telefilme ficaram mais divididas, mas o principal vencedor foi O Assassinato de Gianni Versace - American Crime Story, exibido no Brasil pelo canal FX.

Criador do programa, Ryan Murphy lembrou as vítimas de crimes de ódio contra homossexuais em um dos principais discursos da noite.

"Essa série é sobre homofobia. Uma em cada quatro pessoas LGBTQ+ nesse país sera vitima de crimes de ódio. Dedicamos esse premio a eles", disse Murphy.

Darren Criss, no papel do assassino de Versace, levou o prêmio de ator. Murphy, o novo queridinho da TV, levou ainda o prêmio de direção pela minissérie, com a qual se despede do grupo Fox o showrunner assinou recentemente contrato multimilionário para desenvolver programas para a Netflix.

Aqui, o serviço sob demanda ficou com os prêmios de ator coadjuvante (Jeff Daniels) e atriz coadjuvante (Merritt Wever), ambos por Godless.

Episódio da cult Black Mirror (Netflix), USS Callister levou o prêmio de roteiro. David Lynch e o novo Twin Peaks saíram sem nada.

PRÊMIOS PRINCIPAIS:

Série de Drama

"The Americans"

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones" - Vencedor

"This Is Us"

"Stranger Things"

"Westworld"

Melhor Comédia

"Atlanta"

"Barry"

"Black-ish"

"Glow"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - Vencedora

"Curb your enthusiasm"

"Sillicon Valley"

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Melhor Minissérie

"American Crime Story" - Vencedor

"Genius"

"Godless"

"Patrick Melrose"

"The Alienist"

Melhor atriz em série dramática

Claire Foy - ("The Crown") - Vencedora

Elisabeth Moss - ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Evan Rachel Wood - ("Westworld")

Keri Russell - ("The Americans")

Sandra Oh - ("Killing eve")

Tatiana Maslany - ("Orphan Black")

Melhor ator em série dramática

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Ed Harris (Westworld)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans) - Vencedor

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Melhor direção em série dramática

Jeremy Podeswa - ("Game of Thrones")

Alan Taylor - ("Game of Thrones")

Kari Skogland - ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Jason Bateman - ("Ozark")

Daniel Sackheim - ("Ozark")

Ross Duffer e Matt Duffer - ("Stranger Things")

Stephen Daldry - ("The Crown") - Vencedor

Melhor roteiro de série dramática

David Benioff e D. B. Weiss - "Game of thrones" ("The dragon and the wolf")

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - "Killing eve" ("Nice face")

Bruce Miller - "The handmaid's tale" ('June")

Matt Duffer e Ross Duffer - "Stranger Things" ("Chapter Nine: The gate")

Joel Fields e Joseph Weisberg - "The Americans" ("Start") - Vencedor

Peter Morgan - "The Crown" ("Mystery man")

Atriz coadjuvante em série dramática

Lena Headey ("Game of Thrones")

Millie Bobby Brown ("Stranger Things")

Vanessa Kirby ("The Crown")

Yvonne Strahovski ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Alexis Bledel ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Ann Dowd ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Thandie Newton ("Westworld") - Vencedora

Ator coadjuvante em série dramática

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau ("Game Of Thrones")

Peter Dinklage ("Game Of Thrones") - Vencedor

Mandy Patinkin ("Homeland")

David Harbour ("Stranger Things")

Matt Smith ("The Crown")

Joseph Fiennes ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Melhor direção em especial de variedades

Glenn Weiss ("Cerimônia do Oscar 2018") - Vencedor

Stan Lathan ("Dave Chapelle: Equanimity")

Michael Bonfiglio ("Jerry before Seinfeld")

Marcus Raboy ("Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life")

Hamish Hamilton ("Show de intervalo do Super Bowl com Justin Timberlake")

Melhor roteiro de especial de variedades

Samantha Bee, Pat Cassels, Mike Drucker, Eric Drysdale, Mathan Erhardt, Miles Kahn e Nicole Silverberg - ("Full Frontal with Samantha Bee: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It's Complicated)")

John Mulaney - ("John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City") - Vencedor

Michelle Wolf - ("Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady")

Patton Oswalt - ("Patton Oswalt: Annihilation")

Steve Martin e Martin Short - ("Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life")

Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV

Antonio Banderas ("Genius")

Darren Criss ("American Crime Story") - Vencedor

Benedict Cumberbatch ("Patrick Melrose")

Jeff Daniels ("The Looming Tower")

John Legend ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live in concert")

Jesse Plemons ("Black Mirror")

Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV

Edie Falco ("Law & Order True Crime")

Regina King ("Seven Seconds") - Vencedora

Sarah Paulson ("American Horror Story")

Jessica Biel ("The Sinner")

Laura Dern ("The Tale")

Melhor direção em série limitada, filme para a TV ou especial de drama

Ryan Murphy ("American Crime Story") - Vencedor

Scott Frank ("Godless")

David Leveaux e Alex Leveaux ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert")

Barry Levinson ("Paterno")

Edward Berger ("Patrick Melrose")

Craig Zisk ("The looming tower")

David Lynch ("Twin Peaks")

Melhor roteiro em minissérie ou filme feito para TV

Kevin McManus e Matthew McManus - "American vandal" ("Clean up")

Tom Rob Smith - "American crime story" ("House by the Lake")

Charlie Brooker e William Bridges "Black Mirror" ("USS Callister") - Vencedor

Scott Frank ("Godless")

David Nicholls ("Patrick Melrose")

Mark Frost e David Lynch ("Twin Peaks")

Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme feito para TV

Jeff Daniels ("Godless") - Vencedor

Brandon Victor Dixon ("Jesus Christ Superstar")

John Leguizamo ("Waco")

Ricky Martin ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story")

Edgar Ramirez ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story")

Michael Stuhlbarg ("The Looming Tower")

Finn Wittrock ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story")

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme feito para TV

Sara Bareilles ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert")

Penelope Cruz ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story")

Judith Light ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story")

Adina Porter ("American Horror Story: Cult")

Merritt Wever ("Godless") - Vencedora

Letitia Wright ("Black Museum - Black Mirror")

Melhor Ator em série de comédia

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry) - Vencedor

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Melhor Atriz em série de comédia

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) - Vencedora

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Melhor Direção em Série de Comédia

Atlanta ("FUBU"), Donald Glover

Silicon Valley ("Initial Coin Offering"), Mike Judge

Atlanta ("Teddy Perkins"), Hiro Murai

Silicon Valley ("Chief Operating Officer"), Jamie Babbit

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, ("Pilot"), Amy Sherman-Palladino - Vencedora

Barry, ("Make Your Mark"), Bill Hader

The Big Bang Theory, ("The Bow Tie Symmetry"), Mark Cendrowski

Melhor Roteiro em Série de Comédia

Atlanta, "Alligator Man", Donald Glover

Atlanta, "Barbershop", Stefani Robinson

Silicon Valley, "Fifty-One Percent", Alec Berg

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, ("Pilot"), Amy Sherman-Palladino - Vencedora

Barry, "Make Your Mark", Alec Berg e Bill Hader

Barry, "Loud, Fast And Keep Going", Liz Sarnoff

Atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

Zazie Beetz (Atlanta) - FX

Betty Gilpin (Glow) - Netflix

Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne)

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) - Vencedora

Megan Mullally (Will & Grace) - Netflix

Ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)

Henry Winkler (Barry) - Vencedor

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tituss Burgess ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt")

Reality-Show

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPauls Drag Race - Vencedor

Top Chef

The Voice

Melhor programa de esquetes

"At home with Amy Sedaris"

"Drunk History"

"I love you, America"

"Portlandia"

"Saturday Night Live" - Vencedor

"Tracey Ullman's Show"

Melhor programa de talk-show

"Full frontal with Samantha Bee"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" - Vencedor

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

"The Late Late Show with James Corden"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

PRÊMIOS PRELIMINARES:

Melhor Atriz Convidada em Comédia

Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live

Melhor Ator Convidado em Comédia

Katt Williams, Atlanta

Melhor Atriz Convidada em Drama

Samira Wiley, The Handmaids Tale

Melhor Ator Convidado em Drama

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Melhor Telefilme

Black Mirror: USS Callister

Melhor Programa Infantil

The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special

Melhor Animação

Rick and Morty

Melhor Dublagem de Personagem

Alex Borstein, Uma Família da Pesada (Family Guy)

Melhor Série Curta

Robot Chicken

Melhor Elenco de Comédia

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Melhor Elenco de Drama

The Crown

Melhor Elenco de Minissérie

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Melhor Cinematografia em Série Multicâmera (Sitcom)

Will & Grace

Melhor Cinematografia em Série Câmera Única em formato de 30 min.

Atlanta

Melhor Cinematografia em Série Câmera Única em formato de 60 min.

The Crown

Melhor Cinematografia em Minissérie ou Telefilme

Genius: Picasso (NatGeo)

Melhor Edição em Série Câmera Única para Comédias

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Melhor Edição em Série Multicâmera para Comédias (Sitcom)

Will & Grace

Melhor Edição em Série Câmera Única para Dramas

The Handmaids Tale

Melhor Edição em Série Câmera Única para Minisséries ou Telefilme

Black Mirror: USS Callister

Melhor Abertura

Counterpart

Melhor Trilha Sonora Original de Abertura

Godless

Melhor Trilha Sonora em Drama

Game of Thrones

Melhor Trilha Sonora em Minissérie, Telefilme ou Especial

March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step

Melhor Supervisão Musical

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Melhor Edição de Som em Programas de 60 min.

Stranger Things

Melhor Edição de Som em Programas de 30 min.

Atlanta

Melhor Edição de Som em Minissérie ou Telefilme

Black Mirror: USS Callister

Melhor Edição de Som em Programação Informativo

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Melhor Edição de Som em Especial ou Programa de Variedades

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Melhor Mixagem de Áudio em Programas de 60 min.

Game of Thrones

Melhor Mixagem de Áudio em Programas de 30 min.

Barry

Melhor Mixagem de Áudio em Minissérie ou Telefilme

Genius: Picasso (NatGeo)

Melhor Mixagem de Áudio em Programa Informativo

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Melhor Mixagem de Áudio em Especial ou Programa de Variedades

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

Game of Thrones

Melhores Efeitos Visuais Coadjuvantes

The Alienist

Melhor Cordeador de Dublês em Drama

Game of Thrones

Melhor Coordenador de Dublês em Comédia

GLOW

Melhor Figurino em Série de Época

The Crown

Melhor Figurino em Série de Fantasia ou Sci-Fi

Game of Thrones

Melhor Figurino em Série Contemporânea

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Melhor Maquiagem

Westworld

Melhor Maquiagem de Efeitos Especiais

Game of Thrones

Melhor Maquiagem em Minissérie

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Melhor Penteado

Westworld

Melhor Penteado em Minissérie

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Melhor Produção de Design em Série de Fantasia ou Sci-Fi

Game of Thrones

Melhor Produção de Design em Série Contemporânea

The Handmaids Tale

Melhor Produção de Design em Programas de 30 min.

GLOW

Melhor Produção de Design em Programa de Variedades

Saturday Night Live

Melhor Produção de Design em Especial de Variedades

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Melhor Mídia Interativa

Westworld

Melhor Reality Show Estruturado

Queer Eye

Melhor Reality Show Não Estruturado

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell

Melhor Apresentador de Reality Show

RuPaul, RuPauls Drag Race

Melhor Documentário

Wild Wild Country

Melhor Especial

The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling

Melhor Especial Ao Vivo

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Melhor Especial de Variedade

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

Melhor Especial Informativo

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Melhor Programa Interativo

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Melhor Curta Não Ficcional

Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown

Melhor Curta em Programa de Variedades

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Melhor Direção em Reality Show

RuPauls Drag Race

Melhor Direção em Programa de Variedades

Saturday Night Live

Melhor Roteiro em Programa Não Ficcional

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Melhor Roteiro em Programa de Variedades

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Melhor Elenco em Reality Show

Queer Eye

Melhor Coreografia

Mandy Moore, So You Think You Can Dance

Melhor Figurino em Reality Show

RuPauls Drag Race

Melhor Penteado em Programa Multicâmera

RuPauls Drag Race

Melhor Fotografia em Programa de Variedades

Saturday Night Live

Melhor Fotografia em Especial

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Melhor Maquiagem

Saturday Night Live

Melhor Iluminação

Saturday Night Live

Melhor Canção Original

Come Back Barack, Saturday Night Live

Melhor Narrador

Sir David Attenborough, Blue Planet II