'God of War' e 'Red Dead Redemption 2' lideram indicações para o Game Awards 2018

Folhapress

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - Os jogos "God of War" e "Red Dead Redemption 2" lideram as indicações do Game Awards 2018, premiação marcada para 6 de dezembro, nos Estados Unidos. A premiação será transmitida pelo YouTube.

Esses dois jogos estão indicados como game do ano, entre outras categorias. Também concorrem a melhor jogo do ano "Assassin's Creed Odyssey", "Celeste", "Spider-Man" e "Monster Hunter: World".

Os premiados são a escolha do público e a votação já está aberta no site da premiação.

O vencedor do ano passado foi "Zelda: Breath of the Wild".

VEJA QUAIS SÃO OS INDICADOS JOGO DO ANO

Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)

Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

MELHOR JOGO CONTÍNUO

Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

MELHOR DIREÇÃO

A Way Out (Hazelight Studios / EA)

Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / SIE)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)

Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

MELHOR NARRATIVA

Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / SIE)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)

Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

MELHOR DIREÇÃO DE ARTE

Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)

Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Return of Obra Din (3909 LLC)

MELHOR TRILHA SONORA

Celeste (Lena Raine)

God of War (Bear McCreary)

Marvel's Spider-Man (John Paesano)

Ni No Kuni II (Joe Hisaishi)

Octopath Traveler (Yasunori Nishiki)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Woody Jackson)

MELHOR DESIGN DE ÁUDIO

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch Studios / Activision)

Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)

Marvels Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

MELHOR ATUAÇÃO

Bryan Dechart (Connor, Detroit: Become Human)

Christopher Judge (Kratos, God of War)

Melissanthi Mahut (Kassandra, Assassins Creed Odyssey)

Roger Clark (Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption 2)

Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker, Marvels Spider-Man)

GAMES FOR IMPACT

11-11 Memories Retold (Digixart / Aardman Animations / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)

The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories (White Owls / Arc System Works)

MELHOR JOGO INDEPENDENTE

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

Dead Cells (Motion Twin)

Into the Breach (Subset Games)

Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC)

The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)

MELHOR JOGO PARA MOBILE

Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)

Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

PUBG MOBILE (Lightspeed & Quantum / Tencent Games)

Reigns: Game of Thrones (Nerial / Developer Digital)

MELHOR JOGO PARA REALIDADE VIRTUAL/AUMENTADA

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission (SIE Japan Studio / SIE)

Beat Saber (Beat Games)

Firewall Zero Hour (First Contact Entertainment / SIE)

Moss (Polyarc Games)

Tetris Effect (Resonair / Enhance, Inc)

MELHOR JOGO DE AÇÃO

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch / Activision)

Dead Cells (Motion Twin)

Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)

Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Mega Man 11 (Capcom)

MELHOR JOGO DE AÇÃO/AVENTURA

Assassins Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)

Marvels Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Eidos Montreal / Crystal Dynamics / Square Enix)

MELHOR JOGO DE RPG

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix / Square Enix)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level 5 / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)

Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (Obsidian Entertainment / Versus Evil)

MELHOR JOGO DE LUTA

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (Arc System Works)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)

Soul Calibur VI (Bandai Namco Studios / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)

Street Fighter V Arcade (Dimps / Capcom)

MELHOR JOGO PARA A FAMÍLIA

Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)

Nintendo Labo (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Overcooked 2 (Ghost Town Games / Team 17)

Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)

Super Mario Party (NDCube / Nintendo)

MELHOR JOGO DE ESTRATÉGIA

BATTLETECH (Harebrained Schemes / Paradox Interactive)

Frostpunk (11 bit studios)

Into the Breach (Subset Games)

The Banner Saga 3 (Stoic Studio / Versus Evil)

Valkyria Chronicles 4 (Sega CS3 / Sega)

MELHOR JOGO DE ESPORTE E CORRIDA

FIFA 19 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)

Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)

Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)

NBA 2K19 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PES Productions / Konami)

MELHOR JOGO MULTIPLAYER

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch / Activision)

Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Sea of Thieves (Rare / Microsoft Studios)

MELHOR JOGO ESTUDANTIL

Combat 2018 (Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences, Noruega)

Dash Quasar (UC Santa Cruz, Estados Unidos)

JERA (Digipen Bilbao, Espanha)

LIFF (ISTART Digital, França)

RE: Charge (MIT, Estados Unidos)

MELHOR ESTREIA DE JOGO INDIE

Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)

Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)

Moss (Polyarc Games)

The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)

Yokus Island Express (Villa Gorilla)