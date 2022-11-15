Grammy 2023: Anitta é indicada a Revelação do Ano; veja a lista dos concorrentes
Foram divulgados nesta terça, 15, os concorrentes da 65.ª edição do Grammy. A cerimônia de entrega do prêmio será em 5 de fevereiro. E a brasileira Anitta está na competição, foi indicada na categoria Revelação do Ano.
Com participação de nomes como Olivia Rodrigo, Luiz Fonsi e John Legend na live que divulgou os candidatos, a Recording Academy elencou os concorrentes nas inúmeras categorias.
Entre os destaques, Beyoncé surge soberana e bate o recorde como artista com o maior número de indicações na história do Grammy. E ela consegue o feito batendo Jay-Z, seu marido.
Veja a lista dos indicados para os principais prêmios:
Revelação do ano
Anitta
Omar Apollo
Domi & Jd Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Maneskin
Tobe Nwigwie
Molly Tuttle
Música do Ano
abcdefu – Gayle
About Damn Time – Lizzo
All Too Well (10 Minute Version) – Taylor Swift
As It Was – Harry Styles
Bad Habit – Steve Lacy
Break My Soul – Beyoncé
Easy on Me – Adele
God Did – DJ Khaled
The Heart Part 5 – Kendrick Lamar
Just Like That – Bonnie Raitt
Melhor Performance pop solo
Easy On Me – Adele
Moscow Mule – Bad Bunny
Woman – Doja Cat
Bad Habit – Steve Lacy
About Damn Time – Lizzo
As It Was – Harry Styles
Melhor álbum pop vocal tradicional
Diana Ross – Thank You
Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around…
Michael Bublé – Higher
Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
Pentatonix – Evergreen
Melhor álbum pop vocal
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Lizzo – Special
Melhor gravação dance/eletrônica
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Bonobo – Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees
Melhor álbum dance/eletrônica
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Bonobo – Fragments
Diplo – Diplo
Odesza – The Last Goodbye
Rüfüs Du Sol – Surrender
Melhor performance de rap
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Doja Cat – Vegas
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Hitkidd & Glorilla – F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Melhor performance de rap melódico
DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – Beautiful
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
Jack Harlow – First Class
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – Die Hard
Latto – Big Energy (Live)
Melhor música de rap
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – Churchill Downs
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Melhor álbum de rap
DJ Khaled – God Did
Future – I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
Melhor álbum de pop latino
Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera
Christina Aguilera – Aguilera
Fonseca – Viajante
Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – Pasieros
Sebastián Yatra – Dharma +