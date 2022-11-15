Foram divulgados nesta terça, 15, os concorrentes da 65.ª edição do Grammy. A cerimônia de entrega do prêmio será em 5 de fevereiro. E a brasileira Anitta está na competição, foi indicada na categoria Revelação do Ano.

Com participação de nomes como Olivia Rodrigo, Luiz Fonsi e John Legend na live que divulgou os candidatos, a Recording Academy elencou os concorrentes nas inúmeras categorias.

Entre os destaques, Beyoncé surge soberana e bate o recorde como artista com o maior número de indicações na história do Grammy. E ela consegue o feito batendo Jay-Z, seu marido.

Veja a lista dos indicados para os principais prêmios:

Revelação do ano

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & Jd Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwie

Molly Tuttle

Música do Ano

abcdefu – Gayle

About Damn Time – Lizzo

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) – Taylor Swift

As It Was – Harry Styles

Bad Habit – Steve Lacy

Break My Soul – Beyoncé

Easy on Me – Adele

God Did – DJ Khaled

The Heart Part 5 – Kendrick Lamar

Just Like That – Bonnie Raitt

Melhor Performance pop solo

Easy On Me – Adele

Moscow Mule – Bad Bunny

Woman – Doja Cat

Bad Habit – Steve Lacy

About Damn Time – Lizzo

As It Was – Harry Styles

Melhor álbum pop vocal tradicional

Diana Ross – Thank You

Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around…

Michael Bublé – Higher

Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix – Evergreen

Melhor álbum pop vocal

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Lizzo – Special

Melhor gravação dance/eletrônica

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Bonobo – Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees

Melhor álbum dance/eletrônica

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Bonobo – Fragments

Diplo – Diplo

Odesza – The Last Goodbye

Rüfüs Du Sol – Surrender

Melhor performance de rap

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Doja Cat – Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Hitkidd & Glorilla – F.N.F. (Let’s Go)

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Melhor performance de rap melódico

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – Beautiful

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Jack Harlow – First Class

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – Die Hard

Latto – Big Energy (Live)

Melhor música de rap

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – Churchill Downs

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Melhor álbum de rap

DJ Khaled – God Did

Future – I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

Melhor álbum de pop latino

Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera

Christina Aguilera – Aguilera

Fonseca – Viajante

Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – Pasieros

Sebastián Yatra – Dharma +