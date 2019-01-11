'Pantera Negra' e 'A Favorita' lideram indicações no Critic's Choice Awards

Folhapress

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) - Dando continuidade à temporada de premiações, acontece neste domingo (13), no aeroporto de Santa Mônica (Los Angeles), a 24ª edição do Critic's Choice Awards.

Apenas uma semana após o Globo de Ouro, o evento reúne vários artistas mundialmente conhecidos. Historicamente, é uma premiação que costuma prever com mais precisão os indicados ao Oscar o anúncio oficial será no dia 22 de janeiro, e a cerimônia no dia 24 de fevereiro.

O filme "A Favorita" lidera as indicações do Critic's Choice Awards, concorrendo a 14 categorias, incluindo melhor filme, melhor atriz, melhor atriz coadjuvante, melhor diretor e melhor elenco com a ajuda de Emma Stone e Olivia Colman nesse último.

"Pantera Negra" recebeu 12 indicações, e "O Primeiro Homem", 10. Outros longas que receberam nove indicações cada um foram "O Retorno de Mary Poppins", "Nasce Uma Estrela" e "Vice".

Alguns nomes também estreiam em categorias na premiação. Bradley Cooper foi indicado pela primeira vez ao prêmio de melhor diretor, pelo filme "Nasce uma Estrela". Ele também concorre por melhor ator e melhor roteiro adaptado.

Alfonso Cuarón, o diretor de "Roma", tem quatro indicações: melhor diretor, melhor roteiro original, melhor direção de fotografia e melhor edição.

Durante a cerimônia, Claire Foy ("The Crown") e Chuck Lorre (criador de "The Big Bang Theory", que está em sua última temporada) serão homenageados. Foy ainda concorre ao prêmio de melhor atriz coadjuvante, por "Primeiro Homem", e receberá o troféu #SeeHer, que busca valorizar mulheres no mundo do entretenimento.

Viola Davis e Gal Gadot já receberam o prêmio. Lorre receberá o Critics' Choice Creative Achievement Award, em homenagem a artistas com carreiras de sucesso.

Neste ano, o ator americano Taye Diggs, que está na série "All American", será o mediador do evento. "Estou realmente honrado e animado [...] especialmente porque, como ator, eu reconheço o papel vital que os críticos desempenham na indústria do entretenimento hoje", disse Diggs ao site britânico Daily Mirror.

O Critic's Choice Awards terá transmissão ao vivo no domingo (13), a partir das 22h pela TNT.

VEJA A LISTA COMPLETA DOS INDICADOS:

CINEMA

MELHOR FILME

"Pantera Negra"

"Infiltrado na Klan"

"A Favorita"

"O Primeiro Homem"

"Green Book - O Guia"

"Se a Rua Beale Falasse"

"O Retorno de Mary Poppins"

"Roma"

"Nasce uma Estrela"

"Vice"

MELHOR ATOR

Christian Bale - "Vice"

Bradley Cooper - "Nasce uma Estrela"

Willem Dafoe - "No Portal da Eternidade"

Ryan Gosling - "O Primeiro Homem"

Ethan Hawke - "First Reformed"

Rami Malek - "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Viggo Mortensen - "Green Book - O Guia"

MELHOR ATRIZ

Yalitza Aparicio - "Roma"

Emily Blunt - "O Retorno de Mary Poppins"

Glenn Close - "A Esposa"

Toni Collette - "Hereditário"

Olivia Colman - "A Favorita"

Lady Gaga - "Nasce uma Estrela"

Melissa McCarthy - Poderia Me Perdoar?"

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE

Mahershala Ali - "Green Book - O Guia"

Timothée Chalamet - "Querido Menino"

Adam Driver - "Infiltrado na Klan"

Sam Elliott - "Nasce uma Estrela"

Richard E. Grant - "Poderia Me Perdoar?"

Michael B. Jordan - "Pantera Negra"

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE

Amy Adams - "Vice"

Claire Foy - "O Primeiro Homem"

Nicole Kidman - "Boy Erased: Uma Verdade Anulada"

Regina King - "Se a Rua Beale Falasse"

Emma Stone - "A Favorita"

Rachel Weisz - "A Favorita"

MELHOR TALENTO JOVEM

Elsie Fisher - "Eight Grade"

Thomasin McKenzie - "Sem Rastros"

Ed Oxenbould - "Vida Selvagem"

Millicent Simmonds - "Um Lugar Silencioso"

Amandla Stenberg - "O Ódio que Você Semeia"

Sunny Suljic - "Mid90s"

MELHOR ELENCO

"Pantera Negra"

"Podres de Ricos"

"A Favorita"

"Vice"

"Viúvas"

MELHOR DIRETOR

Damien Chazelle - "O Primeiro Homem"

Bradley Cooper - "Nasce uma Estrela"

Alfonso Cuarón - "Roma"

Peter Farrelly - "Green Book - O Guia"

Torgos Lanthimos - "A Favorita"

Spike Lee - "Infiltrado na Klan"

Adam McKay - "Vice"

MELHOR ROTEIRO ORIGINAL

Bo Burnham - "Eight Grade"

Alfonso Cuarón - "Roma"

Deborah Davis e Tony McNamara - "A Favorita"

Adam McKay - "Vice"

Paul Schrader - "First Reformed"

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie e Peter Farrelly - "Green Book - O Guia"

Bryan Woods, Scott Beck e John Krasinski - "Um Lugar Silencioso"

MELHOR ROTEIRO ADAPTADO

Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole - "Pantera Negra"

Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty - "Poderia Me Perdoar?"

Barry Jenkins - "Se a Rua Beale Falasse"

Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper e Will Fetters - "Nasce uma Estrela"

Josh Singer - "O Primeiro Homem"

Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott e Spike Lee - "Infiltrado na Klan"

MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA

Alfonso Cuarón - "Roma"

James Laxton - "Se a Rua Beale Falasse"

Matthew Libatique - "Nasce uma Estrela"

Rachel Morrison - "Pantera Negra"

Robbie Ryan - "A Favorita"

Linus Sandgren - "O Primeiro Homem"

MELHOR DIREÇÃO DE ARTE

Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart - "Pantera Negra"

Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez - "Roma"

Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman - "Podres de Ricos"

Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton - "A Favorita"

Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas - "O Primeiro Homem"

John Myhre, Gordon Sim - "O Retorno de Mary Poppins"

MELHOR MONTAGEM

Jay Cassidy - "Nasce uma Estrela"

Hank Corwin - "Vice"

Tom Cross - "O Primeiro Homem"

Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough - "Roma"

Yorgos Mavropsaridis - "A Favorita"

Joe Walker - "Viúvas"

MELHOR FIGURINO

Alexandra Byrne - "Mary Queen of Scotts"

Ruth Carter - "Pantera Negra"

Julian Day - "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Sandy Powell - "A Favorita"

Sandy Powell - "O Retorno de Mary Poppins"

MELHOR CABELO E MAQUIAGEM

"Pantera Negra"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"A Favorita"

"Mary Queen of Scotts"

"Suspiria"

"Vice"

MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS

"Vingadores: Guerra Infinita"

"Pantera Negra"

"O Primeiro Homem"

"O Retorno de Mary Poppins"

"Missão Impossível: Efeito Fallout"

"Jogador Número Um"

MELHOR ANIMAÇÃO

"O Grinch"

"Os Incríveis 2"

"Ilhas dos Cachorros"

"Mirai"

"WiFi Ralph - Quebrando a Internet"

"Homem-Aranha no Aranhaverso"

MELHOR FILME DE AÇÃO

"Vingadores: Guerra Infinita"

"Pantera Negra"

"Deadpool 2"

"Missão Impossível: Efeito Fallout"

"Jogador Número Um"

"Viúvas"

MELHOR COMÉDIA

"Podres de Ricos"

"Deadpool 2"

"A Morte de Stalin"

"A Favorita"

"A Noite do Jogo"

"Sorry to Bother You"

MELHOR ATOR EM FILME DE COMÉDIA

Christian Bale - "Vice"

Jason Bateman - "A Noite do Jogo"

Viggo Mortensen - "Green Book - O Guia"

John C. Reilly - "Stan & Ollie"

Ryan Reynolds - "Deadpool 2"

Lakeith Stanfield - "Sorry to Bother You"

MELHOR ATRIZ EM FILME DE COMÉDIA

Emily Blunt - "O Retorno de Mary Poppins"

Olivia Colman - "A Favorita"

Elsie Fisher - "Eight Grade"

Rachel McAdams - "A Noite do Jogo"

Charlize Theron - "Tully"

Constance Wu - "Podres de Ricos"

MELHOR FILME DE TERROR OU FICÇÃO CIENTÍFICA

"Aniquilação"

"Halloween"

"Hereditário"

"Um Lugar Silencioso"

"Suspiria"

MELHOR FILME DE LÍNGUA ESTRANGEIRA

"Burning"

"Capernaum"

"Guerra Fria"

"Roma"

"Assunto de Família"

MELHOR CANÇÃO

"All the Stars" - "Pantera Negra"

"Girl in the Movies" - "Dumplin'"

"I'll Fight" - "RBG"

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" - "O Retorno de Mary Poppins"

"Shallow" - "Nasce uma Estrela"

"Trip a Little Light Fantastic" - "O Retorno de Mary Poppins"

MELHOR TRILHA

Kris Bowers - "Green Book - O Guia"

Nicholas Brotell - "Se a Rua Beale Falasse"

Alexandre Desplat - "Ilha dos Cachorros"

Ludwig Göransson - "Pantera Negra"

Justin Hurwitz - "O Primeiro Homem"

Marc Shaiman - "O Retorno de Mary Poppins"

TELEVISÃO

MELHOR DRAMA

"The Americans"

"Better Call Saul"

"The Good Fight"

"Homecoming"

"Killing Eve"

"A Amiga Genial"

"Pose"

"Succession"

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DRAMA

Freddie Highmore - "The Good Doctor"

Diego Luna - "Narcos: México"

Richard Madden - "Segurança em Jogo"

Bob Odenkirk - "Better Call Saul"

Billy Porter - "Pose"

Matthew Rhys - "The Americans"

Milo Ventimiglia - "This is Us"

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DRAMA

Jodie Comer - "Killing Eve"

Maggie Gyllenhaal - "The Deuce"

Elisabeth Moss - "The Handmaid's Tale"

Sandra Oh - "Killing Eve"

Elizabeth Olsen - "Sorry for your Loss"

Julia Roberts - "Homecoming"

Keri Russell - "The Americans"

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DRAMA

Richard Cabral - "Mayans M.C."

Asia KAte Dillon - "Billions"

Noah Emmerich - "The Americans"

Justin Hartley - "This is Us"

Matthew Macfadyen - "Succession"

Richard Schiff - "The Good Doctor"

Shea Whigham - "Homecoming"

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DRAMA

Dina Shihabi - "Jack Ryan"

Julia Garner - "Ozark"

Thandie Newton - "Westworld"

Rha Seehorn - "Better Call Saul"

Yvonne Strahoviski - "The Handmaid's Tale"

Holly Taylor - "The Americans"

MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

"Atlanta"

"Barry"

"The Good Place"

"O Método Kominsky"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"The Middle"

"One Day at a Time"

"Schitt's Creek"

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Hank Azaria - "Brockmire"

Ted Danson - "The Good Place"

Michael Douglas - "O Método Kominsky"

Donald Glover - "Atlanta"

Bill Hader - "Barry"

Jim Parsons - "The Big Bang Theory"

Andy Samberg - "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Rachel Bloom - "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"

Rachel Brosnahan - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Allison Janney - "Mom"

Justina Machado - "One Day at a Time"

Debra Messing - "Will & Grace"

Issa Rae - "Insecure"

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

William Jackson-Harper - "The Good Place"

Sean Hayes - "Will & Grace"

Brian Tyree Henry - "Atlanta"

Nico Santos - "Superstore"

Tony Shalhoub - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Henry Winkler - "Barry"

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Alex Borstein - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Betty Gilpin - "Glow"

Laurie Metcalf - "The Conners"

Rita Moreno - "One Day at a Time"

Zoe Perry - "Young Sheldon"

Annie Potts - "Young Sheldon"

Miriam Shor - "Younger"

MELHOR SÉRIE LIMITADA

"A Very English Scandal"

"American Vandal"

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

"Escape at Dannemora"

"Genius: Picasso"

"Sharp Objects"

MELHOR TELEFILME

"Icebox"

"Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"

"King Lear"

"Meu Jantar com Hervé"

"Notes from the Field"

"O Conto"

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU TELEFILME

Antonio Banderas - "Genius: Picasso"

Darren Criss - "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Paul Dano - "Escape at Dannemora"

Benicio Del Toro - "Escape at Dannemora"

Hugh Grant - "A Very English Scandal"

John Legend - "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU TELEFILME

Amy Adams - "Sharp Objects"

Anna Deavere Smith - "Notes From the Field"

Connie Britton - "Dirty John"

Carrie Coon - "The Sinner"

Laura Dern - "O Conto"

Patricia Arquette - "Escape at Dannemora"

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU TELEFILME

Alex Rich - "Genius: Picasso"

Ben Whishaw - "A Very English Scandal"

Brandon Victor Dixon - "Jesus Chris Superstar Live in Concert"

Eric Lange - "Escape at Dannemora"

Finn Wittrock - "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Peter Sarsgaard - "The Looming Tower"

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU TELEFILME

Elizabeth Perkins - "Sharp Objects"

Ellen Burstin - "O Conto"

Patricia Clarkson - "Sharp Objects"

Penelope Cruz - "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Julia Garner - "Dirty John"

Judith Light - "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

MELHOR SÉRIE ANIMADA

"Archer"

"Bob's Burgers"

"BoJack Horseman"

"Hora da Aventura"

"The Simpsons"

"South Park"